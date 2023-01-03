John retires from ‘hugely rewarding’ ambulance career

A younger John Kelliher, right, back at the outset of his career in the ambulance service, pictured with colleague Seán Griffin.

IT was a career every bit as frenetic as you would imagine it to have been.

Accidents, domestic medical emergencies, people in need of instant medical attention and transport to hospital – Listowel paramedic John Kelliher saw it all in his nearly 30 years with the ambulance service.

From his initial days in the mid-nineties as a part-time driver to the intense challenges of the National Ambulance Service in recent years as a paramedic of the highest qualifications, John put down his time with absolute dedication always.

As he takes stock of it all, he says that it was the camaraderie of his colleagues and the daily interaction with the public that stand out for him as the best aspects of the job.

“No one out of our family had ever been in the service but I got a grá for it after joining the Fire Service. I’m 33 years in the Fire and finished up in the ambulance service after 27 years at Christmas,” John explained.

“When I joined the Fire we would of course meet the ambulance service regularly at the scene of accidents and it was something I always had in my head anyway.

“I was used to looking at an ambulance all my life as Derry Tatton who lived opposite us on Convent Street was a driver and used take it home at night.

“So I eventually decided to go for it and started as a temporary relief driver in 1995, becoming full time in 1997 after completing an EMT course, as it was called at the time, in Dublin.”

John came on full time during a period when an older model of staffing involving non-driver nurses was being phased out.

“They wanted staff that were able to drive and tend to patients so as to be able to interchange with one another on shifts not to have one person driving all the time.

“The nurses were given the opportunity to move on or stay in the ambulance but they would have had to have trained as drivers. Some did stay on, but it was a period of great change.”

John’s first posting on becoming full time was in Tralee, before being appointed to the Listowel ambulance two years later.

“It’s been an incredible career in so many ways. I suppose it has been very rewarding, you meet some fantastic people and to this day I hear from people I meet saying ‘you brought in my mom, my dad’ and they are still so grateful.”

John – who also works as a photographer, contributing to The Kerryman – said he recently covered a function for a family where the grandmother was more than just grateful for his photographic skills.

“It turned out that we had treated her when she had gone into cardiac arrest, and her outcome had been excellent after getting into hospital...it’s just been amazing really, all the peolpe you’d meet and it was always incredible rewarding to know you had helped them.”

With the stakes so high in the life-and-death frenzy of the job it was always a matter of great pride for the ambulance staff knowing they had made the difference.

One call-out that stands out in John’s mind was a recent incident. “We had a very interesting call only two or three months ago on the Castleisland road, when a articulated-truck driver got chest pains while driving.

“He recognised he was in trouble, he pulled in and I think it was his friend who called for an ambualnce.

“The Tralee ambulance got out to him in the meantime and got a shock into him when he went into cardiac arrest.

“We turned up and he went into cardiac arrest again in the ambulance. We delivered another shovck and got him back thankfully. He was transported to Limerick hospital by helicopter and had a great outcome in the end. There is great fulfilment in knowing you’ve made the difference between life and death for someone like that.”

“You made the world of friends out of it and one of the best parts of the job was the camaraderie with colleagues. You kind of were like brothers and sisters-in-arms, working under fire so to speak. You had to be very trustworthy going into people’s homes, into bedrooms and places nobody else would be going. But you’d always be treated with great respect and the gratitude from people was extraordinary.”

As sharp as the anticipation would be in attending the scene of major emergencies, nothing prepared the paramedics for the arrival of Covid.

“It was a very scary time, especially the first wave of it. We were going into the unknown really and all the training in the world wouldn’t gear you up for it until you went out there.

“We had a lot of difficult Covid call outs and you would be just hoping you would help the person while not bringing it home. It entailed every precaution from washing and showering to changing clothes entirely. “It was frightening. The whole ambulance had to be decontaminated after every Covid query patient. But amazingly, not a single one of us in the ambulance contracted it for most of the first two years. It showed the PPE worked thank God.”

The service changed to a huge degree over John’s career. “Paramedics are highly-trained today, it’s at another level but the hours they have to work are gone unsafe in my view.

“I felt unsafe myself in the end, running into 16-hour shifts and sometimes longer. It wasn’t a one-off but it was nearly every shift you’d get a call just before you were due to come off shift and might have to drive to Cork or Limerick because there were no other available resources.

“And by the time you get home you could have been after working an extra four or five hours on your shift. It’s a computer driven system now which isn’t working.”