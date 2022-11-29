Jane signing copies of her striking new history of the ‘Big Houses’ of Kerry

Irish Life and Lore directors Jane O'Hea O'Keeffe and husband Maurice with their masterful new history of the Anglo-Irish, The Big House in Kerry: A Social History, outside Collis-Sandes house in Tralee, one of the 20 estate homes covered. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Tralee historian Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe will be signing copies of her striking new work on the Anglo-Irish ascendancy in Kerry at a range of bookshops and stores over the coming days.

The Big House in Kerry: A Social History hits the shelves laden with brilliant photographic and documentary imagery across its 230+ glossy pages in the most comprehensive account to date of life as it was lived by the gentry of Kerry up to Independence.

All of it is set out across chapters that are each dedicated to a large house and the family/families that inhabited it – written by some of the county’s leading historians, including Jane, who edited and compiled the work.

Jane and Maurice will be meeting the history fans of Kerry to sign copies of The Big House at the following locations and times: