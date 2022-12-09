Irish language flowing as sweet as the festive drinks in famous Kerry bar

THERE’s nothing like a couple of pints to lubricate the conversation, and that’s doubly the case when the setting is that of John B Keane’s famous bar in Listowel.

Small wonder the William St watering hole is proving one of the most popular destinations beyond the Kerry Gaeltacht for a little socialising as Gaeilge then.

It’s becoming hugely popular among Irish language-circles in the region for its regular ‘pop-up Gaeltacht’; where friends meet up and ditch the English as the lingua franca for the night – reaffirming the love of the native tongue and friendships over some quality bevvies.

Tadhg Ó Buachalla is one of the organisers now inviting everyone to come along to the next pop-up Gaeltacht in John B’s on Friday next, December 16, at 8pm.

“The pop up is proving popular with people looking to start their Irish language learning journey again. We have a core group and a few new people usually come and go when they’re free,” Tadhg told The Kerryman.

“I think the pop up Gaeltacht is important to keep Irish conversational practice visible in the local community. It is a great social event and I always enjoy meeting and chatting to new people as organiser. We hope to encourage parents of the local Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail to attend our events too, he added. You can expect a wonderfully warm atmosphere and welcome, as well as some seasonal treats.

“We hope to have some music and Christmas carols...Santa hats are also welcome to add to the festivities. We hope to see a good crowd next Friday night. Nollaig shona daoibh go léir!” Tadhg added.