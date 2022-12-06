Great night of music and craic in store in Tralee’s Greyhound Bar this month

The Greyhound Live event will take place on Friday December 23 at 7pm in The Greyhound Bar in Tralee.

If you’re coming home to Tralee for Christmas and you’re on the lookout for something fun to do over the festive season, then look no further than the great night of music that will take place at the Greyhound Bar on Friday, December 23.

‘Greyhound Live 2022’ - a non-profit event organised by Tralee City Productions - will start at 7pm on the night.

The line up on the night will include acts such as Just, 2 Day Nation, E-Train, Body Snatcherz, Poo Fighters, Slinger, Radar Fry, Owen Rua, Pacing Floors and Mike Dolan.

“We’re very excited to be back,” said Patrick Dolan, one of the organisers of the event told The Kerryman this week.

Tickets will cost €7 pre-sale in the lead up and will cost €10 on the door.

All ticket sales will cover the operating costs for the event with all remaining money raised from the night set to be donated to Pieta House.