Gabriel Fitzmaurice ‘humbled’ by great night in his honour

Liz and Jim Dunn with Catherine Moylan at the night in honour of Gabriel Fitzmaurice. Photo by John Kelliher

The man of the hour with friends David Browne and Jimmy Deenihan. Photo by John Kelliher

Gabriel performing with his musician friends Diarmuid O’Brien and Donal O’Sullivan on stage in St John’s on Friday. Photo by John Kelliher

A powerful performance on the piano accordion by former Killury National School, Causeway Principal Richard Casey aided and abetted by Gabriel Fitzmaurice at his own birthday tribute with MC Billy Keane on stage at St John's Theatre and Arts Centre in Listowel on Friday night. Photo by John Reidy

The poet and his family: Gabriel Fitzmaurice, centre, with son John, daughter Nessa, granddaughter Katie Crowley and wife Brenda at the big night in St John’s on Friday. Photo by John Kelliher

A POET with over 60 books to his name whose art was held in esteem by none other than the great Seamus Heaney among many others was awarded something of a testimonial on Friday in a massive celebration at St John’s in Listowel.

Moyvane man Gabriel Fitzmaurice, writer, poet, broadcaster, translater and a former school principal was the man of the hour before a packed theatre on a night of wonderful poetry, music and song featuring his many friends in the arts.

Ultimately for Gabriel, it was a ‘humbling’ experience he told The Kerryman.

“I was amazed and humbled by the night. To see all these people coming to support me and acknowledge my work over the years was certainly humbling.”

Proceedings were opened with the appearance of another one of the nation’s foremost poets, Theo Dorgan, in a video link to St John’s in which he delivered a moving estimation of Gabriel’s great service to the world of letters over the years.

This passage of time was not lost on anyone, with the night ostensibly marking Gabriel’s 70th birthday – which occurs in calendar terms on December 7.

But in terms of the spirit, the party was very much Friday night’s with some blistering trad and folk performances from some of the region’s best musicians, including, of course, the man himself.

For multi-talented Gabriel was called onto the stage to accompany the musicians with his guitar, by his musical pals Diarmuid O’Brien and Donal O’Sullivan and also Causeway’s Richard Casey, who delivered a powerhouse of a performance on his piano accordion on the night.

Not lost on anyone on Friday is Gabriel’s elevation to the pre-eminent man of letters of the county today.

“I’ve always been on and off about my poetry until it was put up to me recently that it was time to stop doing the ‘poor, peasant Paddy’ and selling myself short...I have big shoes to try to fill with Brendan Kennelly now gone like Bryan MacMahon, John B Keane, Maurice Walsh and so many before him... they say a prophet is never accepted in his own country but on Friday night I felt that I had been!”