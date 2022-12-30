Fun in the freezing Banna brine in aid of rescue unit

HUNDREDS hit the icy waters of Banna for one of the great Christmas Day swims in Kerry.
In joyful, but mildly terrifying, scenes men, women and children raced from the car park into the mid-winter Atlantic surf to celebrate the day in each other’s company while also supporting a great cause.
For the Banna swim is held in aid of the Banna Rescue; the local non-profit, life-saving organisation tasked with saving lives at sea.
That’s no small duty in a place like Banna, which can find itself host to thousands of beachgoers during summer heatwaves.
There was little fear of anyone going out of their depth on Christmas Day though; as the brave swimmers plunged under the waters before remerging to get dry and warm fast.
Banna Rescue thanked them all for their support on what was a record turnout for the event after two years of Covid.