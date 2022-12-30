Fun in the freezing Banna brine in aid of rescue unit

The only way to do it! Running into the frigid Atlantic. Photos by Domnick Walsh

What the event and day is all about: Joy writ large on the faces of mother and daughter Luda and Katherine Belyakov.

Aine and Aoife O’Sullivan jumping for joy out of the freezing surf. Photos by Domnick Walsh

There was a record turnout for the Christmas Day swim in Banna.

Orla Casey from Ardfert after taking the icy plunge in Banna. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Swimmers getting ready to hit the bracing water at Banna on Christmas Day for the annual swim in aid of the the life-saving mission of Banna Rescue. Photos by Domnick Walsh

...and after; Lea Haflite and Mary Walsh feeling the chill and loving it! Photos by Domnick Walsh

Lea Haflite and Mary Walsh before the icy plunge on Christmas Day in Banna...

Leona Stack and Teresa Leen having a great time at the Christmas Day swim in Banna. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Gillian Laide was all smiles despite the shivery conditions. Photos by Domnick Walsh

HUNDREDS hit the icy waters of Banna for one of the great Christmas Day swims in Kerry.

In joyful, but mildly terrifying, scenes men, women and children raced from the car park into the mid-winter Atlantic surf to celebrate the day in each other’s company while also supporting a great cause.

For the Banna swim is held in aid of the Banna Rescue; the local non-profit, life-saving organisation tasked with saving lives at sea.

That’s no small duty in a place like Banna, which can find itself host to thousands of beachgoers during summer heatwaves.

There was little fear of anyone going out of their depth on Christmas Day though; as the brave swimmers plunged under the waters before remerging to get dry and warm fast.

Banna Rescue thanked them all for their support on what was a record turnout for the event after two years of Covid.