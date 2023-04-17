Kerry

Free art and wellbeing classes for Parkinson’s Assoc. members in Kerry

PARKINSON’S Association of Ireland members in Listowel can avail of a wonderful new art and wellbeing class for free .

Parkinsons Art and Wellbeing Classes are running every Thursday at the Listowel Family Resource Centre with Kathryn Crowley taking everyone through the vibrant programme.

The classes run each Thursday from 2pm until 3pm and activities featured include mindful breathing, gentle movement and art and design for relaxation – in a healing mix of things guaranteed to leave everyone feeling better and more centred.

The spring/summer wellbeing classes are free of charge to all members of the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Non members can join the association at www.parkinsons.ie. “A vibrant range of materials are supplied, and the atmosphere is fun and relaxing, Join in any time,” Kathryn said.

Book one or more classes at www.ArtyShe.com/Parkinsons

