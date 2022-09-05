Fr Pat’s song celebrating Kerry win already a smash-hit classic

A BURST of early morning inspiration in the summer heat was the impetus for a cracking tune celebrating the Kingdom’s glorious reunification with the Sam Maguire by a well-known Gneeveguilla cleric.

Fr Pat McCarthy wouldn’t go so far as to characterise the inspiration as ‘divine’, but said that the muse seized him to such an extent he had no choice but to get out of bed at 4.30am and pen The Exile’s Return.

Recorded with Sheila Fitzgerald and her partner Mike Sheehan at their Old Road Studio in Ballydesmond, the song quickly became a Kerry hit after Billy Donegan premiered it on Radio Kerry on Sunday.

“It went down very well,” the octogenarian priest told The Kerryman.

“How it came about was...it was the night of August 12, a frightfully warm night. At 4.30am I just got out of bed and started scribbling.

“After Mass in the morning I wrote six more verses and after lunch I wrote six more. Whatever kind of inspiration, it mightn’t have been divine, but I doubt I could write such verses again if I tried,” Fr Pat laughed.

It’s a wonderful tribute set to a jaunty air that captures all the now-mythic feats of this panel of players and coaching staff; from the soaring command of David Clifford to the ice-cold accuracy of Seanie and, of course, the return of Jack.

Fr Pat was soon spurred to record it all by his musical friends at the Old Road Studio owned by Sheila and Mike.

Sheila was invited to duet with Fr Pat in the song, with her partner Mike and musician friend James Kelleher providing the backing music.

“We know Fr. Pat for many years and indeed during his stint as Parish Priest here in Ballydesmond, he recorded two songs here with us,” Sheila said.

“I was delighted when he asked me to accompany him on the recording as I have profound admiration for all the Kerry players and management team.

“Initially, Fr. Pat was hoping to remain anonymous but after the first play on Radio Kerry by Billy Donegan, Pat was inundated with complimentary messages and calls.

“As an octogenarian, he is an inspiration to us all and ‘The Exile’s Return’ is a true testament to his prowess as a songwriter and singer” Sheila added.

Ordained sixty years ago – on June 17, 1962 – in Maynooth, Fr Pat began ministering in Swansea before returning home and taking up a variety of appointments from Ballyferriter to Dingle. In 1975 when a Kenyan bishop visited Killarney, Pat seized the opportunity to go to Africa and subsequently served in Kenya.

Following his return from Africa, Fr. Pat served once again in Dingle, then Killorglin, and he returned briefly to Kenya in 1984.

He has also served in Tousist, Castlemaine, Abbeydorney, Adrigole, and as PP in Ballydesmond from July 2004 until 2015. Fr. Pat retired to Irremore, but returned to his native Gneeveguilla a few years ago. The CD is available to purchase at €10 and all proceeds will go towards a Rathmore Parish Development Project. It will be distributed through parishes, GAA Clubs and other outlets and is also available from Old Road Studio, Ballydesmond.Cheques should be crossed and made payable to Rathmore Parish A/C and sent to Very Rev. Pat O’ Donnell, PP, Teach Íosagán, Rathmore, Co. Kerry.

For orders contact; Sheila Fitzgerald on (087)9724878 or by email at sheilah2h@gmail.com.

The Exile’s Return

by Fr Pat McCarthy

Eight long years have passed

Thank God he’s home at last.

With Covid and lock-downs ’twas hard to bear.

We had prayed and we had willed they’d be silenced on The Hill,

And Sam would breathe again the Kerry air.

For years I’ve had a dream

Of a super Kerry team

That would beat the very best in all the land;

But I grieved and moaned each day for the ones that got away,

While Dublin and Tyrone held the whip hand.

A Winter of discontent in the year of Twenty One,

Our County Board was hoodwinked by Tyrone,

Because of Covid they couldn’t play,

The Red Hand boys got their way,

And Peter Keane was left to grieve alone.

Jack O’Connor had a dream

For this youthful Kerry team,

But he couldn’t see it through all on his own;

They were porous at the back,

He must seal up all the cracks,

Paddy Tally brought adhesive from Tyrone!

David Moran would be back,

They’d avoid those cul de sacs

When Steven tried to beat them on his own,

But his brilliance did shine through

When Jack told him what to do,

‘Let the Cliffords, Spillanes and Geaney score the goals’.

The kick-out went like a rocket

Shane could place it in your pocket,

His fielding so secure and so sublime,

When his man got in position

He kicked with real precision,

And fair dues to him he nailed it every time.

Our six backs are pretty fast,

It’s not easy to get past.

An understanding has built up as ne’er before.

When the Dubs did try their best

To put the leather in the nest,

They found Tadhg Morley had bolted the front door.

They were air-borne with some grace

Plucking balls from outer space;

That’s Moran with O’Connor from Na Gaeil.

Then they kicked it mighty high

To David Clifford in the sky

With precision that genius let it sail.

They will talk till Kingdom come

Of how the Dublin game was won;

A free from sixty five into the breeze.

They were jeering on The Hill; the Kerry fans sat still,

Didn’t Seanie tap it over at his ease!

“Pat Spillane, what can I say?

Twas a tearful going away.

Your analysis of a game is quite unique .

The Sunday Game won’t be the same when you’re missing from the frame.

With your nephews’ forward-play about to peak.

For thirty years you reigned supreme,

As statistician you’re a dream.

We sat enthralled and lived the dream all of the while;

Rows with Brolly all agree made it worth the License Fee,

While that gentleman O‘Rourke wore a wry smile.

Yes, another year has passed,

We hope ’twont be the last.

Sam Maguire will get his fill of Kerry beer.

He’ll go round the Clubs and Schools; he enjoys it as a rule.

Then we’ll talk him into staying a few more years.

Yes, we’ll talk him into staying a few years.