Estuary Rollers rev up to usher in the festive season with annual Christmas tractor run

Estuary Rollers Christmas Tractor Run returns yet again this year with event organisers and participants eagerly looking forward to this year’s event.

The run will take place on Sunday December 4 and event organisers have chosen the Neonatal Unit in Maternity Hospital Limerick and the Kerry Hospice as this year’s chosen local charities as both organisations are very close to the hearts of those involved.

2021’s instalment of the run raised €12,200 for Milford Hospice and The Friends of St Ita’s Newcastle West.

Over 150 tractors prepared for the event and they all took part on what was a memorable occasion.

The locals in North Kerry and West Limerick are hoping for a similar outcome this year with the parade of tractors, bedecked in Christmas lights and tinsel, travelling through Listowel and continuing through to Moyvane. From there the entourage will head towards Tarbert and Glin, before finishing at the Knockdown Arms in Athea.

In order to participate, each tractor pays an admission fee of €25. D & N Catering will be on hand at Listowel Mart and each participant driver will receive foo and drink before undertaking the their charity journey. This year’s event will see none other than Santa Claus himself lead the long line of tractors on their travels through North Kerry and West Limerick. This year’s event promises to be action packed and it’s all in aid of two very worthy causes. You can donate online through the Estuary Rollers GoFundMe page.