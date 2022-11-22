David Clifford and Monika Dukarska lead the charge for GOAL Mile

Fighting fit. David Clifford, Monika Dukarska and Jimmy Deenihan ready for the GOAL Mile in aid of the charity’s vital work in missions from Africa to Latin America. Photos by Don MacMonagle

Pictured in Killarney on Wednesday for the launch of The GOAL Mile were Kerry footballer David Clifford, Olympic Rower and World Coastal Rowing Champion from Killorglin Monika Dukarska, former Kerry footballer Jimmy Deenihan and members of the St. Brendan’s College Killarney 4 x 400m All-Ireland Champions, Isaac Vickers, Cian Lynch, Jason O’Reilly, Ted O’Gorman and Oisin Lynch. Photo by Don MacMonagle

KERRY senior football powerhouse David Clifford is leading the charge for the needy of the developing world this Christmas as he spearheads the GOAL Mile campaign.

David, along with Olympic rower Monika Dukarska, former senior Kerry footballer Jimmy Deenihan and the young running stars of St Brendan’s Seminary – Isaac Vickers, Cian Lynch, Jason O’Reilly, Ted O’Gorman and Oisin Lynch – were on hand in Killarney to launch the annual charity event last week.

As ever, Kerry is answering the call with GOAL Mile events taking place over Christmas at Castleisland, Killorglin, Kenmare, Killarney and Listowel.

The GOAL Mile is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and over the decades has seen tens of thousands running or walking a mile (the equivalent of 2,000 steps) in towns and villages across the entire country and around the world.

It’s all in aid of raising funds for GOAL’s vital work in missions in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and now, Ukraine.

‘“I was honoured to be asked to support the 40th anniversary of the GOAL Mile and encourage my fellow Kerry men and women to sign up for a Mile this Christmas,” David said.

“I’m also delighted that Kerry is now home to five GOAL Mile events located in Castleisland, Killorglin, Kenmare, Killarney, and Listowel. The Mile is a fantastic way to bring people together during the holidays and have some fun while supporting our Irish born humanitarian aid agency.”

Jimmy Deenihan put the success of the event in context: “Last year GOAL provided aid to 18.5 million of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable adults and children across GOAL’s 14 countries of operation. This would not be possible without the generosity of the Irish people, thousands of whom carry on the much-loved tradition of the GOAL Mile every year.”

To register to take part in a GOAL Mile near you this Christmas, please visit https://www.goalmile.org/