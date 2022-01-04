Christmas review 2021/2022: a new dog, and a family engagement

Why would someone get engaged on the Wren’s Day?

DEAR Diary – It’s December 23, and for the last time before the festive season, I know what day of the week it is. It’s a Thursday.

And it’s a Thursday I won’t forget for some time as today’s the day that I learned from my sister that our other sister’s boyfriend of eight years will soon propose to her. Which is fantastic news, but he’s not going to do it tomorrow, Christmas Eve; or the day after that, Christmas Day; or in roughly a week’s time, New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. He’s going to do it on December 26. The Wren’s Day.

I appreciate he’s not from west Kerry, but he’s had the best part of a decade to acclimatise to our culture. So why he’d pick the day reserved for dressing up as a dictator (Saddam Hussein may have lost power in Iraq in 2003, but he took control of Dingle that same year), or a cartoon character, or in something made of straw or bin-liner to make the biggest romantic gesture of his life puzzles me. But it takes all sorts to make a world.

And in any event, I can recognise that I may be the unreasonable one in all of this if I speak out and try to protect the local holiday from such un-Wren things as unrequited love and diamond rings. He’s a nice guy, and I may as well look forward to a celebratory drink with him on the 26th.

This might even usurp the surprise we have in store for our parents, for whom we’ve purchased a four-month-old King Charles puppy, set to make her debut tomorrow, Christmas Eve. Or maybe it doesn’t usurp it. I’ve often said I prefer dogs to humans, and I stand by that statement.

Hiding in someone’s bedroom, and nothing wrong with it.

DEAR Diary – It’s Christmas Eve, and I’m hiding in someone else’s bedroom.

But it’s all above board, and I am, in fact, doing this to make Christmas better for everyone. Our new King Charles puppy has arrived, and I’ve been tasked with minding her in my sister’s bedroom before the big reveal to our parents tonight.

Our sister (the one who doesn’t know she’s about to be proposed to) arrived home to Lios Póil from her domain in County Offaly today, and she brought ‘Roxy’ with her. Following on from Millie (Mildred) and the late Suzy (Suzanne, 2008-2021), she maintains our tradition of giving our dogs shortened female names. Also like the dearly departed Suzy, she is black and white with some brown markings – the underside of her ears included – and we hope that Millie might confuse her for Suzy, because Millie is terrified of and barks at every dog that isn’t Suzy.

She was purchased from the hurling stronghold of Kilcormac in Offaly, and she has been holed up with my sister and her soon-to-be fiancée for the past fortnight in anticipation of this moment.

My mother is working until 6pm and my father is downstairs, thinking I’ve gone for a spin with my close friend Chad (not his real name) and seemingly having no idea that I’m about to make rather than break his Christmas in a refreshing change from festive seasons past.

Now mom is home, my sisters have told both our parents to sit on the couch with their eyes closed, and my father suspects that he’s not about to receive a present but will, rather, have his pockets emptied.

And then I arrive into the sitting room and drop the puppy on my mother’s lap.

She is delighted. Dad asks if the dog’s potty-trained. It’s all very Christmassy.

Celebrating the Wren. And my sister’s engagement.

DEAR Diary – It’s the Wren’s Day, and I have no idea what day of the week it is. But I do know that it’s 1.30pm, and I’m sipping from a glass of champagne.

My sister and her boyfriend returned from a spin around the west a few minutes ago, and a short time later, her boyfriend’s parents and siblings entered our house. They must be here for the Wren.

As I’ve explained, today’s the day on which their son was due to ask my sister to marry him, and while I haven’t asked if she accepted his proposal, I suspect from the presence of champagne glasses sporting both their names and today’s date that she said yes. I smile politely until I notice my sister is wearing a diamond ring, at which point I’m happy to assume that she is now engaged. That takes some of the edge off.

The doorbell rings and music starts playing because today is, more importantly, the Wren’s day, although Millie seems unwilling to buy into the occasion. She is now barking at the children providing the music, as she is inclined to do. She has taken surprisingly well to Roxy aside from when there’s food to be fought over, but trad music remains a frontier too far.

It reminds me of when I was a boy and joined my siblings and neighbours on the Wren. How I used to drop fresh beats from my tin whistle only to realise the people at the door were from another country and didn’t know what was happening.

We’d explain that we wanted money – or sweets at the very least – for that day’s 33rd rendition of Peg Ryan’s Polka, but they’d tell us they had neither before closing the door.

How wonderful Christmases used to be long ago.