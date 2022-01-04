Kerry

Christmas review 2021/2022: a new dog, and a family engagement

Christmas was enjoyable in Lios Póil for Tadhg Evans. It’s all in this week’s edition of The Diary.

Kerryman reporter Tadhg Evans Expand

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Why would someone get engaged on the Wren’s Day?

DEAR Diary – It’s December 23, and for the last time before the festive season, I know what day of the week it is. It’s a Thursday.

Privacy