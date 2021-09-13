Capital of rural drama & prose takes flight as a ‘Poetry Town’

CHOICE words in the spirit of conviviality – it doesn’t get more ‘Listowel’ than when words and human warmth flow in tandem. That was very much the buzz at the opening of Poetry Town at St John’s Arts and Cultural Centre in the heart of the literary capital on Friday.



Already viewed as the spiritual home of rural drama and prose, Listowel has now cornered the poetry market too it would seem. At least for the week’s duration of this new initiative of Poetry Ireland, that sees 20 towns across the island receive the Poetry Town mantle for the event.



As with every other town taking part, Listowel was gifted its very own poet laureate, Dingle’s Dáirena Ní Chinnéide in its case, who unveiled her specially-commissioned town poem on Friday to kickstart proceedings.



Homegrown poetry was to the fore on Sunday at St John’s as Seamus Barra Ó Súilleabháin and Siobhán Ní Dhómhnaill led Fíon na Filíochta in a lively and winning mix of caint agus filíocht.



It was all grist for the muse, setting the perfect scene for the remainder of the festivities which will see everything from an open mic reading in the Garden of Europe on Wednesday in Poetry in the Park (from 7pm); to informative river rambling with Tarbert poet Mary Lavery Carrig in Poems that Move You; a special poetry book market on Friday, September 17, from 10am to which local and visiting poets are encouraged to bring their collections and much, much more.



Mary Lavery Carrig will host Mary’s Haiga Workshop on Friday from 12pm at the Community Centre, in a wildflower workshop with the Over 55s Activity Group.

Things veer to the hip-hop at Brenda Woulfe’s Bookshop on Friday from 3pm in the finals of a special rap competition in conjunction with the KDYS.

Local poet Michael Gallagher will meanwhile host a haiku and ginko workshop in the Kerry Writers’ Museum on Saturday. All events are free. Check out the full programme and Dairena’s ode to Listowel at www.poetrytown.ie