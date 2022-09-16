Camp charity walk sees huge turnout in memory of much-loved florist Betty

Margart McGrath and Julia McGrath at the Betty McGrath Charity Walk on Saturday Afternoon in Camp. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Ina McGrath, Joe McGrath and Mags Maxwell at the Betty McGrath Charity Walk on Saturday Afternoon in Camp. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The huge crowd that turned up for the Betty McGrath Charity Walk on Saturday Afternoon in Camp. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Grace Morriarty, Dean Dowling, Michael Brown with Dobby the dog and Kay Leen at the Betty McGrath Charity Walk on Saturday Afternoon in Camp.Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Rosie McGrath, Bernadette McGrath O'Callaghan and John McGrath at the Betty McGrath Charity Walk on Saturday Afternoon in Camp. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The late, much-loved Betty McGrath surrounded by the vibrant colour of her florist livelihood. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Mary Diggan, Eleanor Stack, Breda Wyles, Catherine Dennehy, Betty Brosnan, Carmel Quilter O'Neil, Louise Poulter, Cathrine O'Connor, Helen Finn and Marcela Morriarty at the Betty McGrath Charity Walk on Saturday Afternoon in Camp. Photos by Mark O'Sullivan

THE turnout at a walk in memory of the late Listowel florist Betty McGrath was some testament to the affection in which she was held in life.

Hundreds descended on the Junction Bar in Camp on Saturday, September 10, to help mark her vibrant memory and raise funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation whose vital work supported Betty to an incredible degree in her final days.

Betty, or Bet as she was known affectionately by her family, was diagnosed with cancer in August 2021, entering into the In-Patient Palliative Care unit at University Hospital Tralee just a short time later, on September 1.

The care of the team and the great comfort of the new facility, established thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Kerry Hospice Foundation under the late, great Tim Moynihan, made her final days as bearable possible – for Betty herself and all her family.

The Baltovin, Ardfert, native was much-loved across the whole region, from her native home to her adopted home in Listowel.

It was in Listowel she established her successful florist’s business at the heart of town trade, a mainstay for all those in need of colour for the big occasions in North Kerry.

The turnout for the walk, organised by the Moriarty and McGrath families in memory of their beloved Bet spoke volumes as to the many friendships she made in life.

In their fundraising campaign, Betty’s family explained the difference that the Hospice’s vital work made to her final days.

“Bet was very content in Palliative Care. She felt very safe, was well looked after and faced her destiny with amazing courage and acceptance.

“Bet remarked that Palliative Care was now her new home...

“The care that Bet received from each and everyone of the staff at Palliative Care has left an indelible mark in our minds.

“She had fun with them and they with her. Their duty of care was remarkable.

“It was delivered with efficiency, dedication, love, kindness and most of all with total respect for Bet’s ‘end of life’ needs of which there were many,” they explained in the course of their poignant reflection on Betty’s final journey.