Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Brilliant Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade as the Wild Atlantic Way sparkles with green

Massive turnout for the national holiday festivities in the famous resort town

Young marchers bring great colour to the proceedings in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Revving up in the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photo by John Kelliher Expand
Great colour attended the parading in Ballybunion for St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
A day as much for the grown-ups as the little ones - the St Patrick's Day parade in Ballybunion. Expand
Collecting for Daffodil Day in the parade in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
John Bosco McMahon brings a bicycling dash of old-world charm to the parade in Ballybunion. Photo by John Kelliher Expand
It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
The Ballybunion Dippers proudly marching in the parade - ahead of their big St Patrick's week dip on Sunday in aid of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
The Ballybunion Dippers prepare to march in the St Patrick's Day parade in the resort. Photo by John Kelliher Expand
It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
The Irish Coast guard leading a convoy of emergency services vehicles in the Ballybunion parade. Expand
It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Having the craic on Paddy's in BallyB. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the fun marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue members setting out on the parade. Expand
Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
The Ballybunion Marching Band in a powerful entry in the parade. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Great colour attended the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Mickey and Minnie Mouse meeting a young fan at the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Expand
Great music attended the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photos by John Kelliher Expand
Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher Expand

Close

Young marchers bring great colour to the proceedings in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

Young marchers bring great colour to the proceedings in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

Revving up in the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photo by John Kelliher

Revving up in the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photo by John Kelliher

Great colour attended the parading in Ballybunion for St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Great colour attended the parading in Ballybunion for St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

A day as much for the grown-ups as the little ones - the St Patrick's Day parade in Ballybunion.

A day as much for the grown-ups as the little ones - the St Patrick's Day parade in Ballybunion.

Collecting for Daffodil Day in the parade in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

Collecting for Daffodil Day in the parade in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

John Bosco McMahon brings a bicycling dash of old-world charm to the parade in Ballybunion. Photo by John Kelliher

John Bosco McMahon brings a bicycling dash of old-world charm to the parade in Ballybunion. Photo by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

The Ballybunion Dippers proudly marching in the parade - ahead of their big St Patrick's week dip on Sunday in aid of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue. Photos by John Kelliher

The Ballybunion Dippers proudly marching in the parade - ahead of their big St Patrick's week dip on Sunday in aid of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

The Ballybunion Dippers prepare to march in the St Patrick's Day parade in the resort. Photo by John Kelliher

The Ballybunion Dippers prepare to march in the St Patrick's Day parade in the resort. Photo by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

The Irish Coast guard leading a convoy of emergency services vehicles in the Ballybunion parade.

The Irish Coast guard leading a convoy of emergency services vehicles in the Ballybunion parade.

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the festivities marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having the craic on Paddy's in BallyB. Photos by John Kelliher

Having the craic on Paddy's in BallyB. Photos by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the fun marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

It was a brilliant day for young families amid all the fun marking the national holiday in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue members setting out on the parade.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue members setting out on the parade.

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

The Ballybunion Marching Band in a powerful entry in the parade. Photos by John Kelliher

The Ballybunion Marching Band in a powerful entry in the parade. Photos by John Kelliher

Great colour attended the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photos by John Kelliher

Great colour attended the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photos by John Kelliher

Mickey and Minnie Mouse meeting a young fan at the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse meeting a young fan at the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade.

Great music attended the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photos by John Kelliher

Great music attended the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day parade. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

Having fun in Ballybunion on St Patrick's Day. Photos by John Kelliher

/

Young marchers bring great colour to the proceedings in Ballybunion. Photos by John Kelliher

kerryman

Ballybunion erupted in an ocean of music, colour and fun for the national holiday.

Hundreds made their way into the famous resort town, which kicked off at around 3pm, with numerous entries making it one of the biggest parades there in years.

This being Ballybunion, there was a mighty emergency rescue presence with the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, the Irish Coastguard, Fire Service and many more life-savers central to the celebrations.

The Ballybunion Dippers – the local hardy swimming club – also made a big splash two days out from their big swim on the Ladies’ Beach. That will take place on Sunday in aid of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit, which is completely voluntary and responsible for so many expert call-outs to save people in distress each year. 

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy