Brilliant Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade as the Wild Atlantic Way sparkles with green

Massive turnout for the national holiday festivities in the famous resort town
Ballybunion erupted in an ocean of music, colour and fun for the national holiday.
Hundreds made their way into the famous resort town, which kicked off at around 3pm, with numerous entries making it one of the biggest parades there in years.
This being Ballybunion, there was a mighty emergency rescue presence with the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, the Irish Coastguard, Fire Service and many more life-savers central to the celebrations.
The Ballybunion Dippers – the local hardy swimming club – also made a big splash two days out from their big swim on the Ladies’ Beach. That will take place on Sunday in aid of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit, which is completely voluntary and responsible for so many expert call-outs to save people in distress each year.