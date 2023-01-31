Ballybunion conference on the great range of mental health supports in North Kerry

Catherina Purcell of the Sexual Health Centre Cork at the Beyond Blue Mental Health conference on Thursday. Photos by John Kelliher

Guest speakers at the Beyond Blue Mental Health conference in Ballybunion Community Centre on Thursday were Anthony O’Carroll, Katie McCabe, Caroline Corkery, Mary Jane O’Sullivan, Finbarr Chambers, Laura Bennett and Deirdre Sullivan. Photo by John Kelliher

SO many agencies and services in North Kerry are now helping people’s mental health – as all who attended a free community event in Ballybunion’s Community Centre found out on Thursday evening.

Representatives of Ballybunion Family Support Outreach Service (which organised the event), Ballyduff Buds’ Resource Centre, the NEWKD, Pieta House and many more vital organisations were on hand to answer all and every query at an event that saw a number of expert guest speakers addressing some of the key areas of concern.

There was also a great range of stalls on hand, staffed by even more experts to speak with people on a one-to-one basis following the talks on Thursday.

Guest speaker Finbar Chambers delivered a deeply insightful talk on mental health to the large crowd in attnedance. Working in the education sector for the past 18 years, Finbar achieved his MA in psychotherapy in 2010 with his dissertation focusing on the experience of people working in education with socially disadvantaged groups, as well as early school leavers. His fascinating talk drew heavily on his experience in the field as he offered real, practical advice on addressing some of the greatest mental health challenges facing individuals and society as a whole.

Also speaking at the event was Gerry Cronin of Grow Mental Health Support, which provides weekly peer support to over 18s who are managing mental health issues in their lives; Mary Jane O’Sullivan, Buds’s FRC Play Therapist spoke of the vital role of her field of expertise; with Caroline Corkery of the Buds FRC Counselling service bringing her experience in everything from cognitive behavioural therapy, couples counselling and domestive violence and suicide counselling to bear to the informative event.