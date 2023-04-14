Art dazzles at Easter exhibition in Baile ’n Fheirtéirigh in West Kerry

Artwork by the pupils of Scoil Naomh Eirc calling for help to rid the seas of plastic waste at Teaspeántas na Cásca in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone

The scale of the 2023 Taispeántas na Cásca Baile ‘n Fheirtéaraigh and the number of local art entries could not have been envisaged when the exhibition was first suggested by Maria Simmonds-Gooding in 1974. But the influence of those early exhibitions was to be seen this week, with many of the artworks on display created by artists whose work first appeared when they were pupils of local schools.

Taispeántas na Cásca which runs until Friday, is an eclectic exhibition which displays artwork from the West Kerry community and those starting out as artists alongside the work of professional artists. But at any level the work exhibited in Áras Bhreanainn this week was extremely impressive.

The work that drew the greatest attention was a series of pieces by Áine Ui Dhubhshláine, who performed the official opening of this year’s exhibition last Wednesday. The work focuses on the areas around Baile Reo - where Breánndán Ó Beaglaíoch fought a hard battle to build a home in his native place – and questions how significant is the impact of the native population on the environment? Áine’s work asks who the future population of Baile Reo will be, and where will they live if current planning restrictions prevail.

Meanwhile, the children’s art section of the exhibition examined the relationship between people and the natural world. Pupils of Scoil Naomh Eirc made the case for protecting the environment for sea creatures, asking people to safely dispose of plastics, while pupils in Scoil an Fheirtéaraigh created characters to depict Irish seanfhocail, which often use animals to portray a characteristic or message. This work had the dual purpose of promoting greater use of the Irish language while exploring the connections of the language to the natural world.

The exhibition will run until Friday in Áras Bhréanainn, Baile ‘n Fheirtéaraigh and online on oidhreacht.ie.