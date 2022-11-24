A lost world: Striking new book flings open the doors of Kerry’s Big Houses

Elegant ghosts of the vanished Anglo-Irish ascendancy of this county return to vibrant life once more through the pages of a powerful new tome on the great, stately homes of the Kingdom.

Gone, but thankfully well documented.

The Big House in Kerry: A Social History bursts open the front doors of 20 of the beautiful structures that were called ‘home’ by the pre-eminent families of this county prior to the revolution.

Many photographs, maps, heirlooms and portraits that once adorned the halls and rooms of the notable piles have now found their way onto the more than 230 pages of this vital new history edited by Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe, with chapters by 12 of Kerry’s foremost historians, including her own work.

Like never before, it illuminates the world of the ascendancy families of Kerry and of the native population in a social history charting the turbulent course of the nation prior to its birth as an independent entity.

These families were the descendants of the Old English, of the Elizabethan planters, of Cromwellian speculators in colonialism and even of the original Gaelic nobility and their names came, by the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, to connote the very essence of power and privilege in this little corner of the land.

Even those who might obstinately regard them exclusively as an exploitative class against the countervailing fashions of a forgetful, Downton Abbey-infatuated age can surely agree on this:

Snapshots of their world are a salve in such a fraught time as the present; and there were many decent people among them.

The Big House is a work to get lost in by the fireside this Christmas.

It is the product of a years-long labour of love by Tralee historian Jane, bringing together a treasure trove of documentation and imagery in tandem with discrete chapters on each of the houses contributed by the expert Kerry historians of the field.

It was a labour of love she shared with her husband and partner in Irish Life and Lore Maurice O’Keeffe.

Jane and Maurice have compiled numerous collections of vital, firsthand accounts of our history over the years; and brought so much of the Anglo-Irish to light in the course of their work.

Rarely has their work been afforded the chance to dazzle as brightly as it has in this book, with the couple’s many historian friends contributing hugely-engaging overviews of the family histories.

Best of all, scions of some of the subject families also contribute movingly to the work – from the help the couple received from Ursula Leslie of Tarbert House (whose much-loved presence there to this day represents one of the few unbroken lines of tenure in one of the stately old homes) to chapters written by Tom Denny, Donald Cameron to a foreword from the inheritor of that most enviable of titles, the Knight of Kerry.

The 24th of the line, Sir Adrian Fitzgerald, is unequivocal in his praise for the book in a foreword that offers an admirably precise sketch of this complicated history.

“This book is an important addition to Irish social history over the last three centuries,” he writes.

“John Knightly’s masterly introduction encapsulates the birth, life and death (almost) of the big house in Kerry. Each of the nineteen houses selected for individual treatment is allocated a chapter of its own. This range of houses includes buildings of contrasting size and style while their owners descend from families of contrasting origins: Gaelic Irish, Norman Old English, New English following the Munster Settlement, the Cromwellian Settlement and the Williamite Settlement. What is notable about these owners is that by the end of the seventeenth century they began to intermarry and continued to do so in general, regardless of political differences.

“From this, perhaps rather unusually tight social cohesion, derives the expression “Kerry cousins”.

The table of contents is enough to impress as to the breadth of the gentry society as it existed in Kerry – and to the historian talent that exists to parse it all today. The chapters run as follows:

•The burning of Kerry’s big houses, 1919- 1923 (by Dr John Knightly)

• Tarbert House and the Leslie family (by Dr Declan M Downey)

• Kimorna House, Listowel and the O’Mahony and Vicars families (Tom Dillon)

• Crotta House, Kilflynn and the Ponsonby family (Kay Caball)

• Ballyheigue Case and the Crosbie family (Bryan MacMahon)

• Ardfert Abbey, the Crosbies (Donald Cameron)

• Tralee Castle and the Denny family (Tom Denny)

• Churchill House, Tralee and the Denny family (Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe)

• Oak Park, Collis Sandes House and Oakvilla Tralee and the Bateman and Sandes family (Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe)

• Kilmurry House, Castleisland and the Macintosh and Mahony families (Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe)

• The Spring Journey, from Lavenham to Kerry (Dick Spring)

• Kilcoleman Abbey, Milltown and the Godfrey family (Dr John Knightly)

• Callinafercy, Milltown and the Leeson Marshall Family (Dr John Knightly)

• The Reek, Killarney and the MacGillycuddy family (Dr John Knightly)

• Beaufort House and the Mullins/de Moyles family (Donald Cameron)

• Muckross House, Killarney, and the Herbert family (Dr Patricia O’Hare)

• Flesk Castle, Killarney and the Coltsmann/Cronin/MacGillycuddy families (Karol O’Mahony)

• Killarney House and the Browne Family (Dr Patricia O’Hare)

• Derryquin Castle and Aksive, Sneem, and the Bland and Stokes families (Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe)

• Belleville House, Portmagee and the Butler family (Victoria McCarthy – who also contributes the chapter Creators and Custodians of the Kerry landscape).

How the stars of the show shine in its pages.

It is arresting to see quite what has been lost through revolution and recession to the county with the cover of Kilcoleman Abbey in Milltown a case in point – the watercolour offering a tantalising portrait of the impressive pile that was demolished in the 1960s after a period of decay.

But the houses are meaningless without their inhabitants and their outsized lives, acquisitions, marriages and lines of progeny make for great reading in a work exploring what Dr John Knightly describes as a ‘poignant decay’.

“This book is an exploration of the social world of the Kerry landed elite, a world of privilege, power and poignant decay which still fascinates and provokes a variety of responses,” Dr Knightly writes in the introduction.

“Set against the backdrop of their houses and demesnes, the following chapters examine the complex familial connections of this now departed elite, who they married and why, and how they accrued wealth and influence. Their story is one no longer narrowly defined by colonisation and expropriation, by the land issue and the Great Famine, although these remain intrinsic to understanding how they disappeared from the Irish landscape.

“Instead, this book is intended to allow you, the reader, to step through the front door and enter into the refined world that was the Kerry big house, giving you an insight into the lifestyles of their owners, their aspirations and triumphs, and their eventual decline and fall.”

The power wielded by such a limited number of people over Kerry was extraordinary. “Three families, the Petty-Fitzmaurices, the de Moleyns and the Brownes owned vast Kerry estates of nearly 100,000 acres each. Another seven families owned estates of between 20,000 and 50,000 acres, including the Herberts, the Hares, the Blands, the Mahonys and the Dennys. A further forty owned estates of between 5,000 and 20,000 acres including the Godfreys, the Leeson Marshalls, the McGillycuddy of the Reeks, the Crosbies and the Blennerhassetts.

“Another 100 families owned up to 5,000 acres.

“Collectively, this group of approximately 150 families owned and governed Kerry throughout the seventeenth, eighteenth and most of the nineteenth centuries.”

They were not quite the absentee landlords of agrarian ire in the Land War either, Dr Knightly sets out:

“Despite a common misconception about absenteeism, two thirds of them were either fully or partly resident in the county.”

Their regard for status stratified their own world too.

“Even among themselves there was a clear gradation in rank. At the top were the peers such as the Marquess of Lansdowne, the Earls of Kenmare and Listowel and the Barons Headley and Ventry. Below them in order of rank (but not necessarily in wealth) were the baronets including the Dennys of Tralee; the Godfreys of Kilcoleman; the O’Connells of Lakeview, the Blennerhassetts of Blennerville and the FitzGeralds of Ballinruddery and Valentia, whose hereditary title of ‘Knight of Kerry’ was regarded by many as the more prestigious.

“Below the baronetage were the non-titled gentry, families such as the Batemans, Chutes, Collis-Sandes, Cronin-Coltsmanns, Herberts, Hicksons, Leslies, Orpens, Leeson-Marshalls, Merediths, Ponsonbys and Stoughtons among others. The majority of these families were Church of Ireland, but even if one includes Roman Catholics such as the Brownes and the O’Connells, they numbered, at most, a tiny minority of between 700 to 1,000 people out of a county population of 160,000 in 1911.”

Tiny though their society was in Kerry, it bequeathed a massive legacy by dint of levels of wealth unseen in Kerry in relativistic terms since. The Big House in Kerry is out now in all good bookshelves.