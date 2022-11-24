Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A lost world: Striking new book flings open the doors of Kerry’s Big Houses

The Big House in Kerry: A Social History is edited by Jane O’Hea O’Keeffe with over 230 pages of beautifully-illustrated overviews of the Anglo-Irish ascendancy world as it existed in the Kingdom

Editor of The Big House in Kerry Jane O'Hea O'Keeffe and her husband Maurice O'Keeffe at Collis Sandes House in Tralee - one of the 20 grand piles to feature in the new book. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
The Big House in Kerry cover resplendent in a watercolour pastoral of the now long-demolished Kilcoleman Abbey in Milltown Expand
Margaret and Doris Collis-Sandes attending to flowers and letters in the study at Collis Sandes House 128 years ago, in 1894. Expand
A portrait of Lady Jane Crosbie of Ardfert Abbey, with her daughters, Anne and Diana; and sons, William and John. Expand
Ballyheigue Castle in the latter end of its heyday, clad in ivy at the centre of a vast estate. Expand
Salad days: Members of the Collis Sandes family relaxing on a day out at the dawning of the Edwardian era. Expand

Close

Editor of The Big House in Kerry Jane O'Hea O'Keeffe and her husband Maurice O'Keeffe at Collis Sandes House in Tralee - one of the 20 grand piles to feature in the new book. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Editor of The Big House in Kerry Jane O'Hea O'Keeffe and her husband Maurice O'Keeffe at Collis Sandes House in Tralee - one of the 20 grand piles to feature in the new book. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Big House in Kerry cover resplendent in a watercolour pastoral of the now long-demolished Kilcoleman Abbey in Milltown

The Big House in Kerry cover resplendent in a watercolour pastoral of the now long-demolished Kilcoleman Abbey in Milltown

Margaret and Doris Collis-Sandes attending to flowers and letters in the study at Collis Sandes House 128 years ago, in 1894.

Margaret and Doris Collis-Sandes attending to flowers and letters in the study at Collis Sandes House 128 years ago, in 1894.

A portrait of Lady Jane Crosbie of Ardfert Abbey, with her daughters, Anne and Diana; and sons, William and John.

A portrait of Lady Jane Crosbie of Ardfert Abbey, with her daughters, Anne and Diana; and sons, William and John.

Ballyheigue Castle in the latter end of its heyday, clad in ivy at the centre of a vast estate.

Ballyheigue Castle in the latter end of its heyday, clad in ivy at the centre of a vast estate.

Salad days: Members of the Collis Sandes family relaxing on a day out at the dawning of the Edwardian era.

Salad days: Members of the Collis Sandes family relaxing on a day out at the dawning of the Edwardian era.

/

Editor of The Big House in Kerry Jane O'Hea O'Keeffe and her husband Maurice O'Keeffe at Collis Sandes House in Tralee - one of the 20 grand piles to feature in the new book. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Donal Nolan

Elegant ghosts of the vanished Anglo-Irish ascendancy of this county return to vibrant life once more through the pages of a powerful new tome on the great, stately homes of the Kingdom.

Gone, but thankfully well documented.

Privacy