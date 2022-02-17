LGFA honours Eva with ‘International Volunteer of the Year’ award at Croke Park

Listowel native Eva Scanlon was named the 'International Volunteer of the Year' at the prestigious LGFA Volunteer of the Year awards in Croke Park last week.

Eva Scanlon is very much a jack of all trades in her role with the Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA club in London and her ward work was officially recognised recently as she was named as ‘International Volunteer of the Year’ at the prestigious LGFA Volunteer of the Year awards in Croke Park two weeks ago.

The Listowel native has been living in London for the past 11 years, the past seven of those she has spent with the London based club where she has fulfilled a number of important roles across both the female and men’s side of the game.

It is this hard work and dedication that saw her nominated by her friends in the club for the prestigious award – an award she she found out that she’d won back in January, but had to keep secret until now – and this recognition from her peers, she told The Kerryman this week, was very special for her.

“It’s great to get. I found out back in January that I’d won but I was told not to say anything until the press release was officially released and that was only released the night before the awards so it was a long month,” she laughed.

"One of the girls in the club, she nominated me so that was really nice obviously to get that bit of recognition. For them to actually go to the effort to fill out the application, it just shows that they appreciate what I’m doing which is great,” Eva continued.

The work she has been doing includes holding various positions within the ladies boards, which Eva said was was anything from Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer, Registrar, PRO.

As if this wasn’t enough, Eva is also involved with the men’s board as well as PRO and also held the position of Registrar with the London County Board as well last year.

"I suppose it [why she thinks she was nominated] comes down to having a link with all the different dynamic in the club, between the men, the ladies, the youths and keeping everything tied in together,” she finished.