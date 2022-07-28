Killarney’s Mary Culloty O’Sullivan bringing new one-woman show to the stage later this month

Killarney's Mary Culloty O'Sullivan will be bringing her brand new one woman musical 'Fifteen' to the Muckross School House on Sunday August 14 at 7:30pm.

The night of Sunday, August 14 can’t come quick enough for Killarney native and soprano singer, Mary Culloty O’Sullivan, as she prepares to debut her brand new one-woman show entitled ‘Fifteen’ that she has been working on and fine-tuning for the last few months.

Mary, of course, is no stranger to the stage and has enjoyed an illustrious career as an opera singer to date but she is venturing into slighty newer territory later this month with her musical play, which she described this week as “a nostalgic look back at life and love during the teenage years.”

The show, which will be directed by Liz Ryan and which will feature the talent of Tony O’ Flaherty on the piano, will feature 15 original songs - all written by Mary – and above all, Mary has guaranteed that the night will be first and foremost, fun.

Speaking to The Kerryman last Thursday, Mary said that she hopes people will be able to relate to the stories and songs in the play as she looks back on her teenage years.

"It [the idea for the show] just came to me and I literally wrote it, I'd say, in a few days and then I got Liz Ryan, the director, involved - she's brilliant - and we kind of tweaked it together. Tony O'Flaherty is with us too, he'll be playing the piano live on the nightm” said Mary.

"Basically it starts when I'm a teenager and deals with all the usual things we all went through at that age. Things like being in love, people breaking it off, getting over someone and you have you Friday night at the pictures and date nights, the mixed tapes, having the boyfriend ringing you at home, meeting your friends, all that kind of thing.” she said.

"It kind of dips into my own life and my experiences but it's based on the general experience of being a teenager and what we all went through back then. Liz Ryan, who is directing the show for me, she says that she related to a lot of things and experiences that I talk about in the show so I think that a lot of people will empathise with a lot of what I talk about in it,” she added.

Going on, Mary said that she hopes that the play will put a smile on people’s faces.

"There was no mobile phones back then so if you were stood up on a Friday night, that was it, there was you nothing you could do. It [the play] is just a bit of fun and having a laugh as people think back to their own experiences and especially with the way the world is now, we could all do with a smile,” she said.

The show - which will have free entry – will take place in the Muckross School House on Sunday August 14 at 7.30pm.

The free tickets are available at the information centre in Muckross House and Mary said that there’s no need to book so just be sure to come along on the night.