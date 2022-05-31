Killarney’s junior parkrun officially up and running

Group photographs of the kids from 4 to 14 years old who participated in the inaugural Killarney House Junior parkrun on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Event Director Jo Harty (back row 3rd from the left ) with Roseanna McGough, Majella Moloney, Moira Horgan, Kerry Constant, Cardine Lynch, Ciara Birdthistle, Helena Brunner, Jane Lynch with others organizers of the Event at the Killarney House Junior parkun on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

It was back in January of this year that Jo Harty first put out the call for help setting up a junior parkrun for children in Killarney and now here we are nearly six months later and it’s mission accomplished for Jo and her team of volunteers are they successfully held their very first outing this past Sunday morning.

The first outing of the junior parkrun – which is a free, weekly, timed 2km event for 4-14 year olds at 9:30am every Sunday morning – was hailed as a big success by Jo this week when she spoke to The Kerryman and she hopes that it will only get better and better from here on out.

"It was brilliant. We had something 51 kids turn up which was amazing everyone was just happy and the kids were smiling, they loved it. It was a brilliant morning and it could not have gone any better, we were delighted with it," she said.

"I think it is an event that is going to build in the coming weeks. We didn't advertise the first week too much because it's the first time the volunteers would have all got together and actually done an event so we didn't want to send out information to all of the schools and then a hundred kids turn up on the first day, we wanted to ease into it," she continued.

"All the kids that were there had a great time and we have a great bunch of volunteers, they're all brilliant” she added.

As the events get into a rhythm over the next few weeks, Jo said that they will always be on the look out for volunteers to help out at the event.

"We really need more volunteers going forward to keep it running. People can drop us a message on our Facebook page at 'Killarney House junior parkrun' or they can call or text me on 087 064 6354,” she finished.