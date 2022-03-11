Killarney Swimming Club’s generous donation to Down Syndrome Kerry

Members of the Killarney Swimming Club pictured last week presenting a cheque for €1456 to representatives from the Down Syndrome Kerry Branch, the proceeds of a fundraiser that took place during lockdown last year. Pictured are back row:- John Edwards (Club Head Coach) Samantha O’Connor (Club Secretary), Kevin Griffin (Down Syndrome Kerry), Paul Cremin, Geraldine Mackey (Club Treasurer), Denise Casey (Club Chairperson), Brendan McCarthy, Lynne O Neill Front row:- Conor Griffin, Cathal Griffin, Orlaith Mackey and Mary Clare McCarthy. Photo courtesy of Sara O'Connor.

The proceeds of a fundraising event that took place deep into lockdown last January have this past week been presented to representatives from Down Syndrome Kerry(DSK) the chosen charity of the the fundraiser organisers, the Killarney Swimming Club.

Due to being in lockdown, there were not too many options available for fundraisers but that did not the swim club from getting their thinking caps on and coming up with their ‘31 Day Challenge’ where they asked people to get up, get out and get active every single day during the month of January.

For every day that they were active, those taking part were asked to donate €1 to the fundraiser and as expected, club members rose to the challenge with gusto and over time, all these added up, finally finishing up on the impressive sum of €1456 which was last week presented to Kevin Griffin along with other representatives from the Down Syndrome Kerry group.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Paul Cremin from Killarney Swimming Club said that a number of members from DSK are active members in the swimming club and so it was a very easy choice as to who they wanted to raise money for.

Thanking the club for its efforts, Kevin Griffin said the money would be used to subsidise services for children with DS such as speech and language, occupational therapy and early intervention.