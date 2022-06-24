Killarney ready to ring in Independence Day next month

Greatest show on earth...A spectacular parade, with marching bands, striking custom-built floats, baton-twirling cheerleaders, colourful movie characters and leather clad bikers, will be the highlight of this year’s Killarney 4th July celebrations next month. Included here are Malachy Kelly (Uncle Sam) and Tony Moore, Master of Ceremonies. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

On July 4 a spectacular parade, with marching bands, striking custom-built floats, baton-twirling cheerleaders, colourful movie characters and leather clad bikers, will be the highlight of this year’s Killarney 4th of July celebrations which will make a welcome return, in some style, following a two-year interruption.

Main Street in Killarney will take on a Disney-like magic for a day and night of celebrations to mark the town’s special centuries-old link with America.

Thousands of visitors from the US choose Killarney as their favourite holiday destination every year and this is the town’s way of giving something back to mark the big US occasion.

“Just as our American friends celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style, we will do likewise to mark their Independence Day,” said 4th of July Festival Chairman Diarmuid Leen.

“We are inviting everybody to come and celebrate with us and to do so in style,” he added. The festivities on Monday, July 4 will get underway with the formal raising of the American Flag at the town hall with the Mayor of Killarney and the President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce present.

Thousands of people will line the streets of the town for the parade, commencing at 7pm, and that will be followed by a lively hour-long ‘Beat on the Street’ from 8pm. Ireland’s multi-award-winning soul performer Buck Taylor will entertain the masses at the Soul in the Park from 9pm and at 10pm the celebrations will conclude with an open-air screening with of he hit movie The Greatest Showman on the lawns of Killarney House and Gardens.

The Killarney 4th of July celebration is organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce with great support from Kerry County Council and Fáilte Ireland as well as sponsors Heineken.

Tickets for the open-air events on the lawns of Killarney House and Gardens-including the Soul in the Park and the big screen production of The Greatest Showman – will be free of charge and available on Eventbrite.ie from June 20. The gates will open at 8.30pm.