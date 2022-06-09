Killarney native's film gets screening at Pope’s private cinema in the Vatican

Ciaran (back, centre left) surveys the filming of a sword fight as part of the production of the ‘Speak of the Devil’ film that he worked on as Assistant Director and which recently premiered at the Vatican.

Killarney’s Ciaran McCarthy (second from right) pictured with some of the viking cast from the new film ‘Speak of the Devil’ that he worked as Assistant Director on last year and which had a Vatican premiere recently.

A film which Killarney native Ciaran McCarthy worked as an Assistant Director on has recently enjoyed a very special moment as it had its premiere in the Pope’s private cinema in the Vatican and as if this was not impressive enough on its own, the film – shot here in Ireland as as well as the US last summer – was also presented to his Holiness Pope Francis – who was part inspiration for the film – in the Vatican in late last month.

The film, entitled ‘Speak of the Devil’, is a Viking re-enactment of the biblical Prodigal Son story focusing on the age-old battle between good and evil and it was produced by the Limerick head-quartered organisation EWTN - the global Catholic TV network.