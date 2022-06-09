Killarney native's film gets screening at Pope’s private cinema in the Vatican

Premium
A film which Killarney native Ciaran McCarthy worked as an Assistant Director on has recently enjoyed a very special moment as it had its premiere in the Pope’s private cinema in the Vatican and as if this was not impressive enough on its own, the film – shot here in Ireland as as well as the US last summer – was also presented to his Holiness Pope Francis – who was part inspiration for the film – in the Vatican in late last month.
The film, entitled ‘Speak of the Devil’, is a Viking re-enactment of the biblical Prodigal Son story focusing on the age-old battle between good and evil and it was produced by the Limerick head-quartered organisation EWTN - the global Catholic TV network.
The film offers a unique take on the parable of the prodigal son, and explores how people can use prayer and belief to help deal with the challenges of everyday life. The plot is recast in a medieval setting where the father patiently allows his son to make his own choices, but also awaits him with open arms and unconditional love when he comes back home.
Ciaran this week spoke of his delight at seeing the film get its first outing at the Vatican’s private Filmoteca Cinema on May 31.
“It was a real buzz working on this Viking theme production re-enacting the parable of the Prodigal Son, and it’s just amazing that – after all our hard work – it has been screened in in the Vatican’s private Filmoteca Cinema,” he said.
Going on, producer Aidan Gallagher explained a little more about the film.
"In the film we wanted to get across the challenges 'out there’ that we all face daily, and the difficulties we must overcome. The film shows us ways to strengthen ourselves spiritually, as well as simple steps to follow every day to help us live a happier life,” he said.
During the film production, the team had to observe all the procedures required by the pandemic.
“That presented considerable challenges and tested our own resilience and strength of spirit during the making of the film,” Aidan added.
Finally, Aidan said that Pope Francis inspired the film’s spiritual warfare theme in part through his writings on evil, temptation and the devil.