Kerry’s tourism staffing crisis

The Tourism and hospitality sector in Kerry has been hit by a major shortage of staff post Covid. Stock photo: Vershinin

A MAJOR new study by Fáilte Ireland has revealed the staggering number of job vacancies in the hospitality sector in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

According to the nationwide study there are currently 40,000 empty positions in the tourism and hospitality sector with one in the three businesses (30 per cent) saying they are facing closure if they can’t fill positions.

While the study was national – with 1,000 businesses and 3,500 workers surveyed, a special focus was placed on ten counties, including Kerry, which have larger hospitality and tourism industries.

Most of Kerry’s most prominent tourism and hospitality businesses and hundreds of workers from across the county took part in the detailed survey.

On foot of the study Fáilte Ireland said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a “devastating” impact on labour supply which has led to a chronic skills shortage across the tourism and hospitality industry.

The agency said that the loss of skilled workers and the difficulty in recruiting and retaining staff are among the greatest barriers to the sector’s recovery. Compounding this, Fáilte Ireland said, is the “prevailing negative narrative” – about long and unsociable hours and poor pay and conditions – that exists about working in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Among the key findings of the study was the enormous shortage of chefs with a massive 88 per cent of employers reported having “considerable” difficulty recruiting chefs and other culinary staff.

Bartenders are also hard to come by with 70 per cent of pubs and hotels reporting similar difficulties hiring bar staff.

The research also showed that four-in-ten (42 per cent) tourism and hospitality workers did not return to their pre-pandemic employers when they reopened post Covid with almost two thirds of these moving to entirely different works sectors.

Fáilte Ireland’s CEO Paul Kelly warned that “staffing and competitiveness” are the two most significant challenges facing the recovery of tourism in 2022.

“The pandemic has had a profound impact on the industry’s skill base, with a mass exodus of workers into other industries that reopened earlier,” he said.

“As the economy fully reopens, competition for skilled workers is at an all-time high so our industry needs to drive immediate changes to retain existing and to attract new staff”.

“Staff shortages existed pre-Covid but the pandemic and its impact on the stability of the sector along with the universal changes in working patterns has compounded the issue,” said Mr Kelly.

Commenting on the Fáilte Ireland research Ruth Andrews, Chairperson of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), said Labour supply is a critical issue for Irish tourism businesses and a multi-faceted strategy will be needed to support the industry rebuild and fully recovery.

“As demand increases from both the domestic market and international tourism, it is vital that the retention and recruitment of staff remains a number one priority, and in this context Fáilte Ireland has a vital role to play alongside industry,” she said.

Ms Andrews also added that tourism was Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer and said, “No other industry can provide regional economic balance as tourism can and sustainability and competitiveness will be central to recovery”.

SURVEY’S MAIN FINDINGS

Fáilte Ireland estimates that there are 40,000 vacancies across the tourism and hospitality.

The unfilled roles are across every level, from front of house to middle management where 25 per cent of the vacancies lie.

Relative attractiveness of jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector have been impacted by the pandemic due to increased competition with other sectors that reopened sooner.

Four in ten workers on PUP did not return to their pre-pandemic employer and one in three workers are new to the industry compounding the skills gap that existed pre pandemic.

The roles most in demand include food and beverage workers and managers, including chefs, hotel managers and sales and marketing professionals driving inbound tourism.

A massive 88 per cent of businesses surveyed reported “considerable” difficulties hiring chefs and kitchen staff, with 70 per cent reporting similar difficulties hiring bar staff and 62 per cent facing the same issues finding waiting staff.