Kerry’s fashion king Don O’Neill honoured at first-ever New York Rose Ball

Don with the 2022 New York Rose contestants at the gala ceremony in Rosie O'Grady's.

2022 New York Rose Cathrena Collins – who is following in a proud family tradition as her grandmother was the New York Rose in 1965!

Don with the inaugural honour at the New York Rose Ball.

Don O'Neill with 2019 New York Rose Elena Evangelou and the 2015 New York Rose Sophie Colgan.

DESIGNER to the stars Don O’Neill was the centre of attention in the Big Apple’s irish-American community on Saturday as he received an historic honour on a night of Rose glam on Seventh Avenue.

For the Ballyheigue native received the inaugural lifetime of contribution award at what was the first ever New York Rose Ball in Rosie O’Grady’s on Saturday night.

In a moving ceremony celebrating his years of dedication to Rose cultivation in New York, the Kerry man received a five-minute standing ovation following his acceptance speech.

Cultural director of the New York Rose of Tralee centre Unateresa Gormley had asked Don to attend so as the organisation could recognise more than a decade of work on his behalf preparing New York roses for the big trip to Tralee.

Since 2010, Don has seen each Rose off to Kerry with two suitcases filled with cocktail dresses, evening gowns and more from his fashion houe THEIA – described as an ‘aladdin’s cave’ of his finest and most expensive dresses.

Not only that, but Don also gave the Roses lessons in comportment in evening wear and the optimal methods of posing for photographs!

“I also told them Dáithí was absolutely lovely and that Tralee would exceed all expectations and most likely be the most magical, memorable experience of their lives, from where they would return with 31 new best friends forever!” Don told The Kerryman this week, still reeling from the love and affection bestowed upon him.

I have never been an honoree at a New York Gala dinner and was totally side swiped by being the focus of attention all night, it truly was such an honour, like an episode of This is Your Life!” Don added.

He was joined on stage by his husband Pascal, who also received an award and whose mother Sylviane Albert joined the couple on the night visiting NY from her home in Guadeloupe in the Caribbean.

The New York committee described Don as a role model and an inspiration to so many:

“In a career which brings him from Ballyheigue, to Cork, to Dublin, to London, to Paris to New York, he is a role model for aspiring, young designers and signifies what a combination of hard work and creativity can achieve.

“An inspiration for young men, Don and Pascal are a couple who through their love, work and altruism make the lives of those they encounter better.”

Don also shared his delight at the selection of Cathrena Collins as the 2022 New York Rose –following in a proud family tradition as her grandmother was the New York Rose in 1965!