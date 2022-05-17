Kerry

Kerry minor player injured in horrific attack

Garda investigation underway into attack that left Kerry minor player with broken nose and fractured jaw hours after win over Cork

kerryman

Donal Nolan

A KERRY minor player is recovering with serious injuries following a vicious attack in a nightclub hours after the county’s win over Cork in the Minor Munster Football Championship.

The Kerryman understands the young player was subjected to the unprovoked attack inside the nightclub on Thursday night, where a local school debs was underway at the time.

Privacy