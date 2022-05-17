Kerry minor player injured in horrific attack

Premium
Garda investigation underway into attack that left Kerry minor player with broken nose and fractured jaw hours after win over Cork
A KERRY minor player is recovering with serious injuries following a vicious attack in a nightclub hours after the county’s win over Cork in the Minor Munster Football Championship.
The Kerryman understands the young player was subjected to the unprovoked attack inside the nightclub on Thursday night, where a local school debs was underway at the time.
He suffered a broken nose and a fractured jaw before the situation was calmed.
The attack came just hours after Kerry’s one-sided win over rivals Cork in a Munster Football Championship showdown in which he played a key part.
The young man was taken by family members to University Hospital Kerry following his ordeal, where he was treated for his injuries in the Accident and Emergency Department.
He is understood to be making a good recovery this week but is highly unlikely to play for his county in the Minor Munster Final on June 1. Gardaí investigating the incident say they are following a definite line of enquiry.