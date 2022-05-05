Kerry man Bryan Murphy takes home the ‘Westmeath Bachelor 2022’ award

Causeway man Bryan Murphy with his trophy after winning the Westmeath Bachelor 2022. Photo by Gary McGivney.

Causeway man Bryan Murphy has can add another string to his bow after he, this past Sunday, won the coveted ‘Westmeath Bachelor 2022’ award.

25-year-old Bryan was crowned winner at the weekend after showcasing his talent and charisma in front of judges Louis Walsh, Anne Doyle, Doireann Garrihy and Nathan Carter.

Each contestant was interviewed on stage and performed a talent for the judges, in the hopes of nabbing the title, as well as a trip to Ibiza, donation to their chosen charity and a bespoke trophy.

Although the celebrity judges revealed their task was an extremely tough one, he was their unanimous choice to win.

He impressed the judges with his warm and charismatic personality and his performance of an upbeat medley on the accordion, which really entertained the audience.

Bryan is from a farming background with a love of music and entertainment. Having worked as a farmer and attending Limerick Agricultural College he recently decided to follow his passion in music.

He now spends his time immersed in song writing, gigging and entertaining. He is currently working on his new website and new music.

After being crowned Westmeath Bachelor 2022, he said; “Winning The Westmeath Bachelor Competition 2022, is the most amazing experience I’ve had to date. I’m filled with pride to have won and honoured to represent the competition. I have met the most fantastic bunch of people and have made friends and memories for life. Thanks to everyone involved!”

The Westmeath Bachelor Competition was the final event in a weekend of entertainment in Mullingar with concerts from Gavin James, The Academic, The Whistlin’ Donkeys to Nathan Carter.