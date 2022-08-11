Kerry ladies go to bat on the Oyster Oval

Last Saturday, August 6, will go down as a very momentous day in the history of women’s cricket in Kerry as it marked the inaugural match for the Kerry Ladies Cricket team.
The match between the Kerry Ladies – who go by the name ‘Oystercatchers’ – and Pembroke took place in the scenic surroundings of the Oyster Oval in the Spa.
Although the match ended in defeat for the Kerry ladies with Pembroke taking the victory by 22 runs, it will no doubt go down in history as the start of a new era for women’s cricket in the county.
Posting on their social media after the match, the Kerry County Cricket club hailed the day as a massive success, describing it as “simply brilliant entertainment.”
For more information, head to the County Kerry Cricket Club page on Facebook.