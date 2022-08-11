Kerry

Kerry ladies go to bat on the Oyster Oval

Munster cricket history was made at the Oyster Oval Cricket Grounds in the Spa, Tralee, at the weekend when the Kerry Ladies’ Cricket team became the first team to play a match against Dublin’s Pembroke ladies cricket team. Photos by Domnick Walsh.

Some of the Oystercatchers looking on with spectators at the Cricket grounds in the Spa.

Becky Pinckheard in action for the Kerry Ladies’ Oystercatchers team in action during the game.

Becky Pinckheard in action for the Kerry Ladies’ Oystercatchers team in action during the game.

Becky Pinckheard and Rashada Ahamum in action for the Oystercatchers team during the game.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

Last Saturday, August 6, will go down as a very momentous day in the history of women’s cricket in Kerry as it marked the inaugural match for the Kerry Ladies Cricket team.

The match between the Kerry Ladies – who go by the name ‘Oystercatchers’ – and Pembroke took place in the scenic surroundings of the Oyster Oval in the Spa.

Although the match ended in defeat for the Kerry ladies with Pembroke taking the victory by 22 runs, it will no doubt go down in history as the start of a new era for women’s cricket in the county.

Posting on their social media after the match, the Kerry County Cricket club hailed the day as a massive success, describing it as “simply brilliant entertainment.”

For more information, head to the County Kerry Cricket Club page on Facebook.

