Kerry College student’s generosity on show at ‘Wear and Share’ event

Pictured taking part in Kerry College's 'Wear & Share' fundraising event in aid of the Adapt Women's Refuge at the college's Clash Campus were from l-r: students Devon Burns and Evan Murphy, Catherine Casey (Adapt), Dorothy Byrne (KCFE) and student Cian Sheehan. Photo by Joe Hanley.

There is no doubting the kindness and generosity of Kerry College students after they organised a special fundraiser on International Women’s Day last week in aid of the ADAPT Kerry Women’s Refuge and Support Services.

The ‘Wear and Share' event saw students and staff from the college bringing in clothes that they no longer wear and sharing them with other staff and students. Everyone – even those who didn’t bring in any clothes on the day – were more than welcome to take some home to take as many items home with them as they wanted and there were some really great finds on the day.

It was an event that was keeping in with the the college’s policy and promotion of sustainability.

Guest speaker on the day was Catherine Casey, the General Manager of ADAPT Kerry, who took the time to speak with students on a range of Kerry College’s care related courses, about the impact of domestic violence on women and children in society and how they as students and as people can best assist those who may confide in them in their future employment.

Financially, the event was a success with the students helping to raise an impressive sum of €400 which, along all clothes left over from the day, was donated to the ADAPT Kerry Women’s Refuge and Support Services.

Mary Murphy from Kerry College said this week that a big thanks must go to all those who supported the event on the day as well as a special shout out to Evan Murphy and the Applied Science students who led the roll out of the event.