Kerry College bake sale helps daredevil Laura on skydive fundraising journey

Kerry College’s Laura Bokmane, a Pre-Grada studies student at the Clash Road campus in Tralee, has seen her mission to raise as much money as possible for her two chosen charities of Irish Red Cross and Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland receive a significant boost thanks to a bake sale held by Kerry College last week.

The bake sale, held at the Kerry College's Clash Road campus, helped bring in a cool €455 for Laura who will soon be taking on the unenviable task of taking part in in 'Skydive for Life' to help raise money for the two groups.

"Laura in an inspiration to her classmates and all the learners here at Kerry College. She is taking on this Skydive for Life challenge this summer and the bake sale fundraiser was held in the Clash Campus to demonstrate support for her in advance of this event,” Mary Murphy from Kerry College this week.

"Laura is one of our Pre-Garda Studies learners and in keeping with her field of study she is very aware of those in need in our community and further afield,” Mary continued.

All funds will go to the Irish Red Cross and also Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland Anyone who would like to donate money can still do so through the link here: https://skydive.yspi.ie/2002laura