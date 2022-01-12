Kerins O'Rahillys run to honour memory of the late Marie Nix

The 2022 Kerins O'Rahillys 10k and 5k run will take place on Sunday January 30 and it will be in aid of the late Marie Nix who passed away in November 2020.

The memory of the late Marie Mix will be front and centre at the upcoming run being organised by the Kerins O’Rahillys club in Tralee.

Held in association with FBD Insurance, Marie – was instrumental in the development of many juvenile ladies teams at the club over the years – will be remembered.

Taking place on Sunday, January 30, it will be the first time in two years that the hugely popular run will take place with COVID restrictions having forced organisers to cancel both the 2020 and 2021 events.

There will be two distance options for runners and walkers to choose from – a 10km and a 5km – and both will leave from the club’s grounds on Strand Road at 11am.

This is a chip-timed event opened to runners and walkers. There are individual men’s and women’s categories and a teams of four event. There is a finishers medal for all participants.

Anyone looking to take part in the race can register at https://www.myrunresults.com/events/kerins_o'rahillys_gaa_club_annual_10k__5k/4244/details

The 10k will cost €25 to enter while the 5k is slightly cheaper at €20.