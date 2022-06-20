Kerry

Jerry Kiernan immortalised on his native soil as plaque unveiled to late Listowel legend

A plaque was unveiled to the late athletics legend Jerry Kiernan in the town park of his hometown of Listowel at the weekend. 

Cllr Aoife Thornton pictured with two members of the Kiernan family on Sunday as a plaque was unveiled in memory of the late Jerry Kiernan.
Members of the Kiernan family pictured alongside Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney in Listowel on Sunday as a plaque was unveiled in memory of the late athletics legend and Listowel native Jerry Kiernan.

Cllr Aoife Thornton pictured with two members of the Kiernan family on Sunday as a plaque was unveiled in memory of the late Jerry Kiernan.

Cllr Aoife Thornton pictured with two members of the Kiernan family on Sunday as a plaque was unveiled in memory of the late Jerry Kiernan.

Members of the Kiernan family pictured alongside Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney in Listowel on Sunday as a plaque was unveiled in memory of the late athletics legend and Listowel native Jerry Kiernan.

Members of the Kiernan family pictured alongside Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney in Listowel on Sunday as a plaque was unveiled in memory of the late athletics legend and Listowel native Jerry Kiernan.

Cllr Aoife Thornton pictured with two members of the Kiernan family on Sunday as a plaque was unveiled in memory of the late Jerry Kiernan.

Fergus Dennehy

The memory of the late, great athletics legend that was Jerry Kiernan was honoured and immortalised in his hometown of Listowel at the weekend as members of Kiernan family joined local politicians in unveiling a plaque in Jerry’s honour at a location where he spent much of his youth honing his formidable skills as a runner.

Jerry, who died at the age of 67 in January of 2021, was one of Ireland's foremost distance runners and coaches.

