Jerry Kiernan immortalised on his native soil as plaque unveiled to late Listowel legend

The memory of the late, great athletics legend that was Jerry Kiernan was honoured and immortalised in his hometown of Listowel at the weekend as members of Kiernan family joined local politicians in unveiling a plaque in Jerry’s honour at a location where he spent much of his youth honing his formidable skills as a runner.

Jerry, who died at the age of 67 in January of 2021, was one of Ireland's foremost distance runners and coaches.

During an athletic career which spanned three decades he was one of the country’s most versatile performers on track, road, and cross country. But it wasn’t until he switched to the marathon at the age of 29 that he achieved international success.

He lived Dublin for most of his adult life and amongst his many accomplishments over the course of his illustrious career included finishing in ninth place in the marathon at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angles where his Irish teammate John Treacy won the silver medal; in addition to this, he won the Dublin marathon in 1982 and 1992 and in 1976 he became the seventh Irishman to break the four-minute mile when he ran 3:59.2 in London.

A retired national school teacher, he coached middle distance runners Joe Sweeney and Ciara Mageean and he was a lifelong member of Clonliffe Harriers AC and had been a respected athletic analyst on RTE Television for many years.

Speaking to The Kerryman after the plaque was unveiled in memory of Jerry, his brother Padraig said that it was a very special moment for the Kiernan family to see Jerry honoured in his hometown of Listowel.

"I said a few words on the day and how I described as was that it was a good day for the Kiernan family because we got to see Jerry remembered by his hometown," he said.

"The plaque was placed in the town park in what we referred to as the Cow's Lawn. When Jerry went to St Michael's College, he was trained there at the Cow's Lawn by two teachers, John Molyneux and John Flaherty, and they used to have him down the Cow's Lawn, along with the likes of Jimmy Deenihan and other lads as well who were also promising athletes at the time,” he continued.

"The plaque there near the river, near the entrance to the Cow's Lawn in the town park. It's in an appropriate spot down there where he learned his trade in a way because it [the Cow's Lawn] was a great place for training and it was appropriate that the plaque was placed there, where he spent such a formative time, where he used to run and train regularly,” Padraig finished.