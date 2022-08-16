Jamie set to mark tenth year of 54321 challenge with epic 24 hour mission

The 54321 Challenge will celebrate its tenth year this year. The event will take place from August 18-21 and will see ten teams of five take to the roads and mountains of Kerry in support of ten different Kerry charities.

The Kerry Hospice Foundation, Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Cystic Fibrosis Kerry, Adapt Kerry, Skellig Stars, The Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Sera Huskey, Killarney Cardiac Response, Alannah & Polly’s Fight for Sight and Scoil Iognaid Rís are the ten charities involved. Last year the challenge raised €58,325 for Comfort For Chemo Kerry and in the previous nine years of running, a massive €302,000 has been raised to date for various charities in Kerry.

Although the event is due to take place over four days, one participant is looking to complete the challenge in a single day. Jamie O’Shea, who has a Go Fund Me page set up on behalf of Skellig Stars is looking to challenge himself.

‘Instead of the four days I’m looking to do it in 24 hours. I’ll be starting on Saturday at three o’clock and I will be finishing Sunday at three o’clock. I like to challenge myself, I do take part in the Quest Adventure Races as well. I did it the series in 2019 and as I was coming down Mount Brandon, I had it in my head ‘Could I do this in 24 hours?’ he said

Although it will be a tough ask, Jamie thinks he has what it takes to complete the task at hand.

‘I hope that I’ll be able to do it, I’ve it all mapped out in my head. The Ring of Kerry is the first event, I’ll hopefully have that done in seven and a half hours. I’m going to try to take it easy whilst doing that. Then, I’ll hop in the car and go straight for Carrauntoohil, I’m allowing myself four hours to do that.

The last thing then would be to cycle from Killorglin to Cahersiveen. I’ve all the sections mapped out in my head and if I can stay within those time limits, I should be able to do it alright, if the body doesn’t give up!” Jamie continued

Those involved in organising the 54321 Challenge would also like to mention that there is an upcoming Spinathon event in Killarney this Sunday and is run by The Irish Pilgrimage Trust.