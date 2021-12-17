James Blunt adds a Gleneagle INEC date to his 2022 tour

Singer/songwriter James Blunt has added a June 2022 date in the Gleneagle INEC arena as part of his new tour.

Love him or hate him, there can be no denying just how big a star that James Blunt is and so excitement levels are surely high in Kerry this week as the singer added a Killarney date to his 2022 tour.

Best known for songs such as ‘Goodbye My Lover’, ‘You’re Beautiful’, ‘1973’ and ‘Wisemen’, the former soldier turned singer and songwriter will bring his ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet Tour’ to the Gleneagle INEC arena June 10, with tickets on general sale at 10am on December 17 (tomorrow).

The tour, which shares its name with his greatest hits album that came out last month will tour arenas in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe throughout the spring and summer of next year.

He will play in Belfast’s Botanical Gardens the night after Killarney on June 11 and has a Dublin date pencilled in for a month later on July 10.

Tickets will cost around €55 and are sure to be snapped up fast.