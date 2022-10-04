Jackie Healy-Rae defence team say he was ‘peacemaker’ as appeal against assault conviction begins

COUNCILLOR Jackie Healy-Rae – the son of Kerry TD Michael – has claimed he was attempting to restrain people and prevent violence during a late night-incident in Kenmare for which he, and his brother, Kevin, were subsequently convicted of assaulting a man following a row over queue-jumping at a chip van.

At Tralee Circuit Appeals Court on Tuesday, Cllr Healy-Rae (26), who had been sentenced to eight months suspended, launched his appeal against his December 2019 conviction for assault causing harm.

The appeal hearing before Judge Francis Comerford – which is expected to take two days – opened in Tralee on Tuesday morning and Cllr Healy Rae’s defence counsel, Mr John Berry BL, said his client vehemently denies the assault.

While Cllr Healy-Rae’s appeal is proceeding, his younger brother, Kevin Healy-Rae (25), withdrew his appeal against an assault conviction arising form the same incident and had his seven-month suspended sentence affirmed by the court.

A third man – a friend of the Healy-Rae brothers – Malachy Scannell (36) of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, also withdrew his appeal to an assault-causing-harm conviction which resulted from the same incident.

He also had his six-month suspended sentence affirmed by Judge Comerford.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae, Kevin Healy-Rae (25) and Malachy Scannell were convicted three years ago of assaulting a man in Kenmare on December 28, 2017. The victim of the assault, Kieran James; and his then-fiancée and now wife, Lauren James, both attended Tuesday’s hearing having travelled from London to give evidence.

Mr James – who has family in Kilgarvan – told the court that, following an evening socialising with relatives at the Square Pint bar in Kenmare, he and his companions went to a nearby chip van to buy food before going home.

After Mr and Mrs James had ordered, the court heard that Kevin Healy-Rae had barged to the front of the queue, ‘slammed’ money on the counter and ordered food.

Mrs James told the court that when she “politely” told the chip van server that Mr Healy-Rae had jumped the queue, he said “This is my chip van” and “this is my town”.

Mr James said that Kevin Healy-Rae then pushed him against the side of the chip van, and he was then grabbed from behind and put into a headlock by Jackie Healy-Rae.

Mr James said he was “struggling to breathe” while Cllr Healy-Rae had his arm around his throat.

When he was released, Mr James and his group decided to leave the area immediately and proceeded up Main Street.

When they were a short distance up the street, they heard shouting from behind them and turned to see three men running towards them and shouting aggressively.

Mr James said that within a matter of seconds, Jackie Healy-Rae had grabbed him and prevented him from moving while Kevin Healy-Rae and Malachy Scannell “punched my face in”.

Mr and Mrs James both insisted that Jackie Healy-Rae also punched Mr James several times during the assault.

Under cross-examination by Mr Berry, Mr James said he had a “crystal clear” recollection of the assault and the events leading up to it.

Mr James rejected Mr Berry’s suggestion that Cllr Healy-Rae had been acting as a “peacemaker” on the night and had simply been trying to restrain Mr James at the chip van to stop the situating “escalating”.

“There’s a big difference between holding someone and assaulting them,” Mr James said.

Mr James also firmly rejected Mr Berry’s suggestion that Cllr Healy-Rae had run up Main Street to restrain his brother from attacking him.

Lauren James also refuted Mr Berry’s suggestion that Cllr Healy-Rae had attempted to restrain her husband or his brother.

Mrs James did agree that earlier in the evening she had seen Cllr Healy-Rae take his brother, Kevin, from the Square Pint, where Kevin Healy-Rae had appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

She said Kevin Healy-Rae had been dancing like a “jack in the box” on the pub dance-floor and was making others uncomfortable.

“He was clearing the dance-floor, nobody wanted to be near him,” Mrs James said.

Mrs James insisted that during the incident at the chip van and the assault on Main Street, none of the three men who carried out the attack had made any attempt whatsoever to restrain each other.

The case continues.