Jack Patrick Healy to honour late brother’s memory with run of Killarney shows

Almost a year on since 14-year-old Thomas Healy tragically lost his life in an accident on the Ross Road in Killarney, his older brother and musician extraordinaire, Jack Patrick Healy, is returning home from London for the anniversary next month and will be honouring Thomas’ memory with seven shows in Killarney’s Grand Hotel.

Jack Patrick, who, thanks to his extraordinary skills as a pianist, has been called ‘Killarney’s Liberace’ in the past will be performing shows in the hotel’s piano bar over the course of several nights early next month – Thursday July 7, Friday July 8, Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10 – with Thomas’ memory set to be at the heart of it all.

"Patsy from the Grand Hotel, he has gone above and beyond for me. This is why I want to do this because he has just blown me out of the water with his kindness.

He's decorated the whole room with blue lights and every photograph that was inside in the upstairs - which used to be the Liquid Lounge and which is now called the Grand Piano Bar - all the photos for the few nights I'm playing there, they are all going to be of Thomas. ” said Jack Patrick, speaking to The Kerryman on Friday.

"The whole thing is class. It's just unbelievable. The truth is, because the funeral happened in the lockdown and COVID and whatever, this is a chance for everybody to get together and just raise a glass, sing a few songs, have a couple of laughs, a couple of tears with the most important thing being that we're all together,” he continued.

The shows will start each night at 11pm and will go until close each night while there has also been two matinee shows added for Saturday and Sunday for ladies only which will run from 1:30pm to 3pm.

Tickets will be available to buy on the night but they will be sold on a first come, first serve basis but Jack wants to reassure everyone that there will be plenty of room and time for everyone to see him over the few days he is home.

The only requirement that Jack has for anyone coming to see him play over the few nights is that they have to wear an item of blue clothing in memory of Thomas.

"That's all I ask is that people wear some sort of blue if they're coming to the show. For the gentlemen. it could be a blue tie or a bow-tie or a blue jumper, whatever people want but it has to be blue for Thomas, it's as simple as that. He [Thomas] was kind of crazy into the tractors and his saying ever since he was really small was 'oh if it ain't blue, it won't do' so that's where the blue comes from," he finished.