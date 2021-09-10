Knocknagoshel native Noel McAuliffe is happy to see light at the end of the tunnel with the news that live music can finally return.

Knocknagoshel native and musician Noel McAuliffe has this week spoken of his relief at the announcement by the government that live indoor music can finally resume from last Monday, September 6 onwards as the last of the COVID-19 restrictions begin to be lifted.

The last time that The Kerryman spoke to Noel was back in March of this year, a time when the return of live music seemed very far away indeed as musicians like Noel and others faced into the very real possibility that there would be no return to performing whatsoever in 2021.

Thankfully, this has turned out not to be the case and while the traditional busiest period of a musicians year, the summer months, has passed, Noel said that he is hopeful that people’s pent up energy and cravings for gigs will mean that the ‘roaring 20’s’ can start in full and that the next few months will be chock-full of shows.

"It [hearing the announcement] was brilliant to be honest with you. We were kept in the dark for so long that we were beginning to think 'how long more is this going to last?' It was almost starting to feel like it was indefinite.”

“It's lovely to see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. Since it was announced, it's nice to be putting things back into the diary instead of crossing them out.,” he said.

Going on, Noel said that even in the few days since the announcement was made, his phone has been hopping as people look to book his services.

"I think this year could be much busier than other years because last year, people didn't have that normal Christmas experience and they will want to have that this year. I mean, just parties and all that. I can see it happening already, I'm getting phone calls from people looking to see if I'm available. We're already seeing the buzz!" he continued.

"To go from half nothing - I was doing funerals and stuff like that - to suddenly this huge and wide array of options, it's like the floodgates are opening but we certainly won't complain about it.”

“I've six days in a row of shows booked for next week with weddings, drinks receptions etc so it's great. I've been talking to friends of mine, fellow musicians, in Abbeyfeale and other places and we're all feeling that buzz again, it's brilliant,” he finished.