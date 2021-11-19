‘It’s a massive relief’: Boil water notice for Ballyheigue and Causeway lifted with immediate effect

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton had indicated last week Irish Water expected to resolve the issue by today (Friday, November 19); warning the situation could not be allowed to go on any longer.

3,500 people living in Ballyheigue and Causeway can drink and use their mains water without having to boil it first as the boil water notice in place in the locality for over a month has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was imposed on October 11 on all premises fed by the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) public water supply – over fears for public health due to the detection of cryptosporidium in the water.

Efforts to redress the problem fast were stymied by the delays in global supply chains as Irish Water was forced to wait longer than it had expected for equipment from abroad required to upgrade the treatment plant in Ballyheigue.

That equipment finally arrived on site over a week ago. It is now fully installed and treating the water to a ‘satisfactory’ level, Irish Water said this morning as it announced the end of the boil water notice.

"Irish Water and Kerry County Council wish to notify customers on the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Public Water Supply that following the completion of upgrade works and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results the boil water notice which has been in place since 11 October is now lifted with immediate effect,” the agency said this morning.

The decision was ultimately made by the Health Service Executive, as it is responsible for the public health.

"We would like to thank everyone impacted for their patience as we and our colleagues in Kerry County Council worked as quickly as we could in order to lift this Boil Water Notice,” Irish Water Regional Operations Lead, Ian O’Mahony said.

"Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a boil water notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus,” he added.

All consumers on the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton had indicated last week that the notice would be lifted today (Friday, November 19) following consultation with Irish Water. She warned then that the problem could not be allowed persist any longer, with schools, homes, businesses, pubs, and major industry all affected.

Cllr Thornton welcomed the news this morning: "I absolutely welcome the lifting of the boil water notice today, the commissioning period took a bit longer than was expected but it was important to ensure that all the component systems worked correctly together before the notice was lifted.

"It will be a massive relief to the people of Casuseway, Ballyheigue, Ardfert North, the schools and the businesses that this has been lifted. It has been a very long and painful period. Many raised concerns as to how difficult it was for many elderly to to remember not to use their taps,” Cllr Thornton said.

There were no known adverse health issues as a result of the cryptosporidium detected prior to the notice coming into effect on October 11.

Irish Water advises customers with remaining concerns to check the Water Supply Updates section on itswebsite www.water.ie or contact the agency directly on Twitter @IWCare and via customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.