Irish Water to carry out Farranfore mains replacement

Works to replace problematic mains in the Farranfore area have been confirmed for later this month.

Kerry County Council announced today that the troublesome mains, located along the N22 in Farranfore, will be carried out by Irish Water from Monday, August 30.

The project is expected to last until the end of October.

Overnight works will be carried out from Mondays to Fridays from 7pm to 7am. During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane, while the road will be fully open from 7am to 7pm daily.