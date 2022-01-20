Ireland and Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan coming to Tralee in April

Ronnie Whelan will take part in a Q & A session in The Huddle Bar in Tralee on April 10.

The Huddle Bar will be the place to be on Sunday April 10 with the popular sports-mad bar set to welcome a true footballing legend, Ronnie Whelan, where he will take part in a Q & A session.

Dublin native Whelan, now 60, made 493 appearances for the red half of Merseyside over the course of his career during the club’s incredibly successful period in the 80’s and 90’s.

He also went on to represent his country with pride – winning 53 caps and scoring three goals – and was part of Irish side which qualified for the UEFA European Championship of 1988 in West Germany and Italia 90 under Jack Charlton.

Additionally, he played in the famous 1-0 win over England, with Ray Houghton scoring the famous goal.

Tickets to see the Republic of Ireland and Liverpool legend will cost €20 and there are 100 up for grabs so if you are interested in seeing Ronnie talk about his illustrious career, one which saw him win five First Division titles, one European Cup, three FA Cups and three League Cups with Merseyside club, call into The Huddle Bar to grab your ticket ASAP.