Inaugural Skellig Coast Dark Skies festival hailed as huge success

The Whole of the Moon... Aoibheann Lambe, (centre) Archeologist, on an Astroarchaeology walk, on the Iveragh Peninsula, Co Kerry, showing an unusual stone row, which is aligned on the lunar standstill, a celestial event that occurs only every 18 years, as part of the Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival, a new festival that celebrates the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve and the unique landscape and culture of Iveragh. The weekend include astronomy, astrophotography, wildlife, dark sky folklore and heritage, Irish language events and outdoor activities across the reserve including in Derrynane, Ballinskelligs, Portmagee and Valentia. Included are, Mary MacGillycuddy, Ciaran Quinlivan, Linda Lyne and Tom Horton. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Beachcombers...Willie and Birgit Kunze, from Valentia Island, Ballinskelligs Environmental Action Group (BEAG) for a community beach clean of Ballinskelligs Beach as part of the Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival, a new festival that celebrates the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve and the unique landscape and culture of Iveragh. The weekend included astronomy, astrophotography, wildlife, dark sky folklore and heritage, Irish language events and outdoor activities across the reserve including in Derrynane, Ballinskelligs, Portmagee and Valentia. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Namaste...Sunrise Yoga on Ballinskelligs Beach, with Shannah Gordon, as part of Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival, a new festival that celebrates the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve and the unique landscape and culture of Iveragh. The festival included astronomy, astrophotography, wildlife, dark sky folklore and heritage, Irish language events and outdoor activities across the reserve including in Derrynane, Ballinskelligs, Portmagee and Valentia. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

South Kerry can boast of another feather in its cap this week after the inaugural Skellig Coast Dark Skies Festival, which took place in various locations around the area over the last number of days, was hailed as a huge success by organisers on Tuesday.

The main aim of the community festival was to celebrate the Kerry Dark Sky International Reserve and its success was as a result of collaboration between the LIVE project, Comhchoiste UIbh Rathaigh, Kerry Dark Sky Tourism and the Caherdaniel Dark Sky Group.

Clodagh Cahill from the LIVE Project and one of the main organisers behind the festival spoke to The Kerryman about the success of the festival’s first ever outing and how there was a little bit for everyone to enjoy over the past few days.

"It went really well. Obviously it being the first year, there was some things that we could definitely improve on but on a whole, it went really, really well. We were blessed with the weather and we really got a window between storms because I live in Valentia and we’re here getting battered again so we were very lucky weather-wise over the weekend,” she said.

Clodagh said that what she and the other organisers wanted to do with the festival was to promote the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve as a not only a place for astronomers but also for the wider community as well.

"While it’s easy to assume that with the Dark Sky Reserve, any event around it is going to be purely for astronomers and those who have a strong interest in star-gaxing already, we wanted to go a step further and help introduce people to the idea that it’s not the only benefit to it,” said Clodagh.

"We had events like an introduction to star-gazing, star-gazing talks as Gaeilge, crafts workshop for children using shadow puppets to introduce darkness and light. There was also a nocturnal wildlife talk by a zoologist called Linda Lyons and she spoke about bats, owls, foxes and some of the other animals that you’d see around the Dark Sky Reserve. There was a little bit for everyone to enjoy,” Clodagh continued.

All going well, Clodagh said that the festival, now with year one under their belt, will be back bigger and better next year.

To find out more, follow the festival’s Facebook page here.