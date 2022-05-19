In Pictures: Mercy Mounthawk students reap rewards for hard work at awards night

Jimmy Rogers, Holly O'Brien and Helen Rogers at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

As we approach the end of another school year, we are at that time again in the school calendar when students are deservedly rewarded for all of their hard work and achievements during the school year.

Last Tuesday night, it was the turn of Mercy Mounthawk's best and brightest to pick up their awards and as it was the fist time since 2019 that the awards night was able to be held in-person, it was undoubtedly a significant night for all involved, from staff to pupils and their proud families, with Deputy Principal, Pat Fleming – who hosted the event – noting that the night was “a really special one” for the school community.

The night – which in total saw over 200 students recognised for their achievements – saw awards being presented in multiple categories including Academic Excellence, Diligence and School Spirit as well as awards in various subject and extra-curricular areas.

Some of the biggest awards of the night included the The Principal’s Award which was given to Hugh Emerson while another major award was the Board of Management Award which had two very worthy winners in students Emily O’Brien and Jack Dakissia.

Other awards presented on the night – of which there were many – included The Student Choice Award which was presented to Cathy Palmer while Clodagh Murray was winner of the Female Sportsperson of the Year award with Joey Nagle taking home the Male Sportsperson of the Year gong.

Judith Waugh won The Catherine McAuley Award while Joey Nagle won the CEIST Award.

On the academic side of things, Darragh O’Connor, Adeola Idowu, Conor Bradshaw and Jack Dakissia won the Senior Maths Team award, Matthew Guerin & Cathal Fitzgerald picked up the Junior Science award while Judith Waugh excelled in Irish to pick up the Gradam Gaeilge award.

See the full list of winners below:

Christian Leadership – 1st Year:

Cathal Fitzgerald

Áine Newsome

Grace Somers

Molly Brick

Orla Buttimer

Eoghan Crowley

Ikechukwu Echeme

Christian Leadership Award – 3rd Year:

Sadhbh Cadogan

Billy Doyle

Alice Fitzgibbon

Katie Fitzmaurice

Sophie Hassett

Pádraig O’Halloran

Oisin O’Shea

Conall Diggin

Cathy Dwyer

Hugh Emerson

Maedhbh Hanafin

Caoimhe Leahy

Christian Leadership – 6th Year:

Conor O’Brien

Darragh O’Connor

Fiona Sheehan

Tony Smyth

Jamie Sugrue

Comhar Award – 1st Year:

Isabel Araiza

Aisling Browne

Amrita Debnath

Jack Diggin

Eoin Malik

Bogdan Meriakri

Tadhg Murphy

Roanna O’Sullivan

David Sargent

Comhar – 3rd Year:

Jack O’Donoughue

Roisin Cantwell

Sophia Darfoor

Jessica McGibney

Eoin Griffin

Kate Collins

Barry Nagle

Rachel Prendiville

Shannon Scanlon

Comhar Award – 6th Year:

John Feely

Paddy O’Sullivan

Grace O’Mahony

Alexandra Perez

Odhran Pierce

Kirby Anne Ryan

Lara Flynn

Ava Gannon

Tommy Donnelly

Alannah O’Connor

School Spirit Award – 1st Year:

Sam Boyle

Aoife Cooper

Aoibheann McCarthy

Eoghan Murphy

Aobhín O’Sullivan

Naomi Osibodu

Eyrikos Revotas

Favour Roborts

Charlotte Stack

School Spirit Award – 3rd Year:

Jack Barrett

Kelly Fitzgerald

Jacinta Griffin

Éabha Ní Loingsigh

Holly O’Brien

Aoibhin O’Connor-McCarthy

School Spirit Award – 6th Year:

Zakariya Al Janabi

Daniel Bowler

Sean Broderick

Sean Brosnan

Emmet Christie

Jack Dakissia

Jack Kearney

Joey Nagle

Emily O’Brien

Judith Waugh

Diligence Award – 1st Year:

Eoghan Crowley

David Mullins

Tadhg Murphy

Michael O’Keeffe

Aobhín O’Sullivan

Arie O’Shea

Roanna O’Sullivan

Naomi Obisodu

Joel Ogualiri

Bianka Qatja

Erikas Revotas

Diligence Award – 3rd Year:

Forat Al Janabi

Rosin Cantwell

Ciara Collins

Billy Doyle

Kelly Fitzgerald

Cian Hennessy

Aoibhin O’Connor-McCarthy

Jack O’Donoughue

Oisín O’Shea

Niamh Rice

Diligence Award – 6th Year:

Caoimhe Carmody

Diana Fazilova

Ava Gannon

Maedhbh Hannafin

Éabha Murphy

Joey Nagle

Conor O’Brien

Matthew O’Mahony

Grace O’Connor

TJ O’Sullivan

Kirby Anne Ryan

Fiona Sheehan

Jack Twamley

Judith Waugh

Academic Award – 1st Year:

Molly Brick

Orla Buttimer

Cathal Fitzgerald

Adedamola Idowu

Charlie Kennelly

Zofia Lange

Jessica Leen

Dominika Matysek

Aoibheann McCarthy

Áine Newsome

Jack O’Sullivan

David Sargent

Academic Award – 3rd Year:

Jack Barrett

Sadhbh Cadogan

Claudia Crowley

Sophia Darfoor

Chloe Devine

Alice Fitzgibbon

Eoin Griffin

Sophie Hassett

Megan Lorenz

Jessica McGibney

Lucy O’Connor

Rachel Sargent

Academic Award – 6th Year:

Zakariya Al Janabi

Jake Carroll

Ellen Cooke

Jack Dakissia

Cathy Dwyer

Farah Khidr

Eimear Litchfield

Sean Pollmann-Daamen

Tim Pollmann-Daamen

Ciara Sugrue

Katie Dwyer

Ganna Eissa

Charlotte Fort

Adeola Idowu

Favor Itsede

Senior Maths Team:

Darragh O’Connor

Adeola Idowu

Conor Bradshaw

Jack Dakissia

Science Awards:

Awarded Overall Best School in Ireland

At BT Young Scientists Competition

2nd place group Award

Special Award presented by the Health Research Board

• 1st in the Senior Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences

• 2nd in the Junior Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences

• 3rd in the Senior Social and Behavioural Sciences

• Highly Commended in the Intermediate Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences

Physics – Tadhg O’Connell Memorial Award:

Jack Dakissia

Junior Science:

Matthew Guerin & Cathal Fitzgerald

Continued Excellence in Science:

Conor Bradshaw, Dara Newsome, David Hughes

Engineering:

Mr Jack Brosnan

Engineering Award:

Adam Doyle

Gradam Gaeilge:

Judith Waugh

Sr Joan Award:

Kirby Anne Ryan

Art Awards:

Ellie Stack

Milo Frampton

Sports Awards – Girls Soccer:

Lilly Nowak

Donna O’Regan

Jocelyn Cushen

Sports Awards – Boys Soccer:

Samuel Aledesanusi

Thomas Sheehy & Nikita Hoare

Boys Gaelic Football

Joey Nagle Eddie McCarthy Sean Broderick

Girls Gaelic Football – Senior Girls

Clodagh Murray

Gaelic Football – U16.5/U16

Orla Leahy Paddy Lane Lucy O’Connor

Gaelic Football – 1st Year

Naomi Osibodu

Taylor Stack Shanahan

Conor O’Regan

Eoghan Crowley

David Sargent

Basketball – 1st Year Boys & Girls

Sophie Mitchell Ryan Sheehy Kara Kirby

Basketball – Junior Boys & Girls

Holly O’Brien Paddy Lane Tomás Kennedy

Basketball – Special Mention

Tomás Kennedy –

Irish U16 Schools Player of the Year

Irish International

Basketball – Special Mention

Tim & Sean Pollmaan Daamen –

Irish Internationals U16 and U18

Basketball – Senior Boys & Girls

Lara Flynn, Clodagh Murray, Daniel Bowler, Róisín Long

Senior – Séan Brosnan

1st Year – Colm O’Sullivan

Camogie:

Aobhín O’Sullivan

Éabha Ní Loingsigh

Maeve Trant

Jessica Leen

Athletics:

Rebecca Falvey

Conor McGibney

Aoibheann McCarthy

Amanda Duyile

Sean O’Neill

European Studies Award:

Declan Mangan

Choir – 6th Years:

Charlotte Fort

Amy Naughton

Maedhbh Hanafin

Darragh Hennessy

Judith Waugh

Ciara O Mahony

Daragh Breen

Drama Award:

Amy Naughton

Music Award:

Maedhbh Hanafin

Martha Brassil Award:

Julia Klimas

The Student Choice Award:

Cathy Palmer

Leaving Cert Applied Awards:

Joshua Cunningham

Alannah O’Connor

Student Council Award:

Hugh Emerson

Sportsperson of the Year – Female:

Clodagh Murray

Sportsperson of the Year – Male:

Joey Nagle

CEIST Award:

Joey Nagle

Board of Management Award:

Emily O’Brien

Jack Dakissia

The Principal’s Award:

Hugh Emerson

The Catherine McAuley Award:

Judith Waugh