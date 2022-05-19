Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.3°C Dublin

In Pictures: Mercy Mounthawk students reap rewards for hard work at awards night

Eimear Litchfield, Cathy Dwyer, Paddy O'Sullivan, Laragh Flinn and Clodagh Murray at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Aobhin O'Sullivan, Bianka Qatja, Jessiva Leen, Grainne O'Sullivan, Isabel Araiza and Rosmary at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Sophie Mitchell, Ashling Brown and Donna O'Regan at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Katie Teahan, Cara Kirby and Donna O'Reggan at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Kirby Anne Ryan, Ava Gannon, Caoimhe Carmondy and Ellen Cooke at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Clodagh Murray, Joey Nagle, Sean Pollmann and Jack Dakissia at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Louise and Darragh O'Connor at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Noah, Hazel, Jack and Theo Diggin at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Aideen, Tadgh, Johanna and Blathnaid Murphy at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Favour Roberts and Victoria Agifken at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night - Photographer: Mark O'Sullivan Expand
Jimmy Rogers, Holly O'Brien and Helen Rogers at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Close

Eimear Litchfield, Cathy Dwyer, Paddy O'Sullivan, Laragh Flinn and Clodagh Murray at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Eimear Litchfield, Cathy Dwyer, Paddy O'Sullivan, Laragh Flinn and Clodagh Murray at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Aobhin O'Sullivan, Bianka Qatja, Jessiva Leen, Grainne O'Sullivan, Isabel Araiza and Rosmary at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Aobhin O'Sullivan, Bianka Qatja, Jessiva Leen, Grainne O'Sullivan, Isabel Araiza and Rosmary at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Sophie Mitchell, Ashling Brown and Donna O'Regan at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Sophie Mitchell, Ashling Brown and Donna O'Regan at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Katie Teahan, Cara Kirby and Donna O'Reggan at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Katie Teahan, Cara Kirby and Donna O'Reggan at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Kirby Anne Ryan, Ava Gannon, Caoimhe Carmondy and Ellen Cooke at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Kirby Anne Ryan, Ava Gannon, Caoimhe Carmondy and Ellen Cooke at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Clodagh Murray, Joey Nagle, Sean Pollmann and Jack Dakissia at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Clodagh Murray, Joey Nagle, Sean Pollmann and Jack Dakissia at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Louise and Darragh O'Connor at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Louise and Darragh O'Connor at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Noah, Hazel, Jack and Theo Diggin at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Noah, Hazel, Jack and Theo Diggin at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Aideen, Tadgh, Johanna and Blathnaid Murphy at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Aideen, Tadgh, Johanna and Blathnaid Murphy at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Favour Roberts and Victoria Agifken at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night - Photographer: Mark O'Sullivan

Favour Roberts and Victoria Agifken at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night - Photographer: Mark O'Sullivan

Jimmy Rogers, Holly O'Brien and Helen Rogers at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Jimmy Rogers, Holly O'Brien and Helen Rogers at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

/

Eimear Litchfield, Cathy Dwyer, Paddy O'Sullivan, Laragh Flinn and Clodagh Murray at the Mercy Mounthawk student annual awards night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

As we approach the end of another school year, we are at that time again in the school calendar when students are deservedly rewarded for all of their hard work and achievements during the school year.

Last Tuesday night, it was the turn of Mercy Mounthawk's best and brightest to pick up their awards and as it was the fist time since 2019 that the awards night was able to be held in-person, it was undoubtedly a significant night for all involved, from staff to pupils and their proud families, with Deputy Principal, Pat Fleming – who hosted the event – noting that the night was “a really special one” for the school community.

The night – which in total saw over 200 students recognised for their achievements – saw awards being presented in multiple categories including Academic Excellence, Diligence and School Spirit as well as awards in various subject and extra-curricular areas.

Some of the biggest awards of the night included the The Principal’s Award which was given to Hugh Emerson while another major award was the Board of Management Award which had two very worthy winners in students Emily O’Brien and Jack Dakissia.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Other awards presented on the night – of which there were many – included The Student Choice Award which was presented to Cathy Palmer while Clodagh Murray was winner of the Female Sportsperson of the Year award with Joey Nagle taking home the Male Sportsperson of the Year gong.

Judith Waugh won The Catherine McAuley Award while Joey Nagle won the CEIST Award.

On the academic side of things, Darragh O’Connor, Adeola Idowu, Conor Bradshaw and Jack Dakissia won the Senior Maths Team award, Matthew Guerin & Cathal Fitzgerald picked up the Junior Science award while Judith Waugh excelled in Irish to pick up the Gradam Gaeilge award.

See the full list of winners below:

Christian Leadership – 1st Year: 

Cathal Fitzgerald
Áine Newsome
Grace Somers

Molly Brick
Orla Buttimer
Eoghan Crowley
Ikechukwu Echeme

Christian Leadership Award – 3rd Year: 

Sadhbh Cadogan
Billy Doyle
Alice Fitzgibbon
Katie Fitzmaurice
Sophie Hassett
Pádraig O’Halloran
Oisin O’Shea

Conall Diggin
Cathy Dwyer
Hugh Emerson
Maedhbh Hanafin
Caoimhe Leahy

Christian Leadership – 6th Year: 
Conor O’Brien
Darragh O’Connor
Fiona Sheehan
Tony Smyth
Jamie Sugrue

Comhar Award – 1st Year: 
Isabel Araiza
Aisling Browne
Amrita Debnath
Jack Diggin
Eoin Malik
Bogdan Meriakri
Tadhg Murphy
Roanna O’Sullivan
David Sargent

Comhar – 3rd Year: 
Jack O’Donoughue
Roisin Cantwell
Sophia Darfoor
Jessica McGibney

Eoin Griffin
Kate Collins
Barry Nagle
Rachel Prendiville
Shannon Scanlon

Comhar Award – 6th Year: 
John Feely
Paddy O’Sullivan
Grace O’Mahony
Alexandra Perez
Odhran Pierce
Kirby Anne Ryan
Lara Flynn
Ava Gannon
Tommy Donnelly
Alannah O’Connor

School Spirit Award – 1st Year: 
Sam Boyle
Aoife Cooper
Aoibheann McCarthy
Eoghan Murphy
Aobhín O’Sullivan
Naomi Osibodu
Eyrikos Revotas
Favour Roborts
Charlotte Stack

School Spirit Award – 3rd Year: 
Jack Barrett
Kelly Fitzgerald
Jacinta Griffin
Éabha Ní Loingsigh
Holly O’Brien
Aoibhin O’Connor-McCarthy

School Spirit Award – 6th Year: 
Zakariya Al Janabi
Daniel Bowler
Sean Broderick
Sean Brosnan
Emmet Christie
Jack Dakissia
Jack Kearney
Joey Nagle
Emily O’Brien
Judith Waugh

Diligence Award – 1st Year: 
Eoghan Crowley
David Mullins
Tadhg Murphy
Michael O’Keeffe
Aobhín O’Sullivan
Arie O’Shea
Roanna O’Sullivan
Naomi Obisodu
Joel Ogualiri
Bianka Qatja
Erikas Revotas

Diligence Award – 3rd Year: 
Forat Al Janabi
Rosin Cantwell
Ciara Collins
Billy Doyle
Kelly Fitzgerald
Cian Hennessy
Aoibhin O’Connor-McCarthy
Jack O’Donoughue
Oisín O’Shea
Niamh Rice

Diligence Award – 6th Year: 
Caoimhe Carmody
Diana Fazilova
Ava Gannon
Maedhbh Hannafin
Éabha Murphy
Joey Nagle
Conor O’Brien
Matthew O’Mahony
Grace O’Connor
TJ O’Sullivan
Kirby Anne Ryan
Fiona Sheehan
Jack Twamley
Judith Waugh

Academic Award – 1st Year: 
Molly Brick
Orla Buttimer
Cathal Fitzgerald
Adedamola Idowu
Charlie Kennelly
Zofia Lange
Jessica Leen
Dominika Matysek
Aoibheann McCarthy
Áine Newsome
Jack O’Sullivan
David Sargent

Academic Award – 3rd Year: 
Jack Barrett
Sadhbh Cadogan
Claudia Crowley
Sophia Darfoor
Chloe Devine
Alice Fitzgibbon
Eoin Griffin
Sophie Hassett
Megan Lorenz
Jessica McGibney
Lucy O’Connor
Rachel Sargent

Academic Award – 6th Year: 
Zakariya Al Janabi
Jake Carroll
Ellen Cooke
Jack Dakissia
Cathy Dwyer
Farah Khidr
Eimear Litchfield
Sean Pollmann-Daamen
Tim Pollmann-Daamen
Ciara Sugrue
Katie Dwyer
Ganna Eissa
Charlotte Fort
Adeola Idowu
Favor Itsede

Senior Maths Team: 

Darragh O’Connor
Adeola Idowu
Conor Bradshaw
Jack Dakissia

Science Awards: 

Awarded Overall Best School in Ireland
At BT Young Scientists Competition
2nd place group Award
Special Award presented by the Health Research Board

• 1st in the Senior Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences

• 2nd in the Junior Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences

• 3rd in the Senior Social and Behavioural Sciences

• Highly Commended in the Intermediate Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences

Physics – Tadhg O’Connell Memorial Award: 

Jack Dakissia

Junior Science: 
Matthew Guerin & Cathal Fitzgerald

Continued Excellence in Science: 
Conor Bradshaw, Dara Newsome, David Hughes

Engineering: 
Mr Jack Brosnan

Engineering Award: 
Adam Doyle

Gradam Gaeilge: 
Judith Waugh

Sr Joan Award: 
Kirby Anne Ryan

Art Awards: 

Ellie Stack

Milo Frampton

Sports Awards – Girls Soccer: 
Lilly Nowak
Donna O’Regan
Jocelyn Cushen

Sports Awards – Boys Soccer: 
Samuel Aledesanusi
Thomas Sheehy & Nikita Hoare

Boys Gaelic Football 
Joey Nagle Eddie McCarthy Sean Broderick

Girls Gaelic Football – Senior Girls
Clodagh Murray

Gaelic Football – U16.5/U16
Orla Leahy Paddy Lane Lucy O’Connor

Gaelic Football – 1st Year
Naomi Osibodu
Taylor Stack Shanahan
Conor O’Regan
Eoghan Crowley
David Sargent

Basketball – 1st Year Boys & Girls
Sophie Mitchell Ryan Sheehy Kara Kirby

Basketball – Junior Boys & Girls
Holly O’Brien Paddy Lane Tomás Kennedy

Basketball – Special Mention
Tomás Kennedy –
Irish U16 Schools Player of the Year
Irish International

Basketball – Special Mention
Tim & Sean Pollmaan Daamen –
Irish Internationals U16 and U18

Basketball – Senior Boys & Girls
Lara Flynn, Clodagh Murray, Daniel Bowler, Róisín Long

Senior – Séan Brosnan

1st Year – Colm O’Sullivan

Camogie: 
Aobhín O’Sullivan
Éabha Ní Loingsigh
Maeve Trant
Jessica Leen

Athletics: 
Rebecca Falvey
Conor McGibney
Aoibheann McCarthy
Amanda Duyile
Sean O’Neill

European Studies Award: 
Declan Mangan

Choir – 6th Years: 
Charlotte Fort
Amy Naughton
Maedhbh Hanafin
Darragh Hennessy
Judith Waugh
Ciara O Mahony
Daragh Breen

Drama Award: 
Amy Naughton

Music Award: 
Maedhbh Hanafin

Martha Brassil Award: 

Julia Klimas

The Student Choice Award: 
Cathy Palmer

Leaving Cert Applied Awards: 
Joshua Cunningham
Alannah O’Connor

Student Council Award: 
Hugh Emerson

Sportsperson of the Year – Female: 
Clodagh Murray

Sportsperson of the Year – Male: 
Joey Nagle

CEIST Award: 
Joey Nagle

Board of Management Award: 
Emily O’Brien

Jack Dakissia

The Principal’s Award: 
Hugh Emerson

The Catherine McAuley Award: 
Judith Waugh

Privacy