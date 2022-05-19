In Pictures: Mercy Mounthawk students reap rewards for hard work at awards night

As we approach the end of another school year, we are at that time again in the school calendar when students are deservedly rewarded for all of their hard work and achievements during the school year.
Last Tuesday night, it was the turn of Mercy Mounthawk's best and brightest to pick up their awards and as it was the fist time since 2019 that the awards night was able to be held in-person, it was undoubtedly a significant night for all involved, from staff to pupils and their proud families, with Deputy Principal, Pat Fleming – who hosted the event – noting that the night was “a really special one” for the school community.
The night – which in total saw over 200 students recognised for their achievements – saw awards being presented in multiple categories including Academic Excellence, Diligence and School Spirit as well as awards in various subject and extra-curricular areas.
Some of the biggest awards of the night included the The Principal’s Award which was given to Hugh Emerson while another major award was the Board of Management Award which had two very worthy winners in students Emily O’Brien and Jack Dakissia.
Other awards presented on the night – of which there were many – included The Student Choice Award which was presented to Cathy Palmer while Clodagh Murray was winner of the Female Sportsperson of the Year award with Joey Nagle taking home the Male Sportsperson of the Year gong.
Judith Waugh won The Catherine McAuley Award while Joey Nagle won the CEIST Award.
On the academic side of things, Darragh O’Connor, Adeola Idowu, Conor Bradshaw and Jack Dakissia won the Senior Maths Team award, Matthew Guerin & Cathal Fitzgerald picked up the Junior Science award while Judith Waugh excelled in Irish to pick up the Gradam Gaeilge award.
See the full list of winners below:
Christian Leadership – 1st Year:
Cathal Fitzgerald
Áine Newsome
Grace Somers
Molly Brick
Orla Buttimer
Eoghan Crowley
Ikechukwu Echeme
Christian Leadership Award – 3rd Year:
Sadhbh Cadogan
Billy Doyle
Alice Fitzgibbon
Katie Fitzmaurice
Sophie Hassett
Pádraig O’Halloran
Oisin O’Shea
Conall Diggin
Cathy Dwyer
Hugh Emerson
Maedhbh Hanafin
Caoimhe Leahy
Christian Leadership – 6th Year:
Conor O’Brien
Darragh O’Connor
Fiona Sheehan
Tony Smyth
Jamie Sugrue
Comhar Award – 1st Year:
Isabel Araiza
Aisling Browne
Amrita Debnath
Jack Diggin
Eoin Malik
Bogdan Meriakri
Tadhg Murphy
Roanna O’Sullivan
David Sargent
Comhar – 3rd Year:
Jack O’Donoughue
Roisin Cantwell
Sophia Darfoor
Jessica McGibney
Eoin Griffin
Kate Collins
Barry Nagle
Rachel Prendiville
Shannon Scanlon
Comhar Award – 6th Year:
John Feely
Paddy O’Sullivan
Grace O’Mahony
Alexandra Perez
Odhran Pierce
Kirby Anne Ryan
Lara Flynn
Ava Gannon
Tommy Donnelly
Alannah O’Connor
School Spirit Award – 1st Year:
Sam Boyle
Aoife Cooper
Aoibheann McCarthy
Eoghan Murphy
Aobhín O’Sullivan
Naomi Osibodu
Eyrikos Revotas
Favour Roborts
Charlotte Stack
School Spirit Award – 3rd Year:
Jack Barrett
Kelly Fitzgerald
Jacinta Griffin
Éabha Ní Loingsigh
Holly O’Brien
Aoibhin O’Connor-McCarthy
School Spirit Award – 6th Year:
Zakariya Al Janabi
Daniel Bowler
Sean Broderick
Sean Brosnan
Emmet Christie
Jack Dakissia
Jack Kearney
Joey Nagle
Emily O’Brien
Judith Waugh
Diligence Award – 1st Year:
Eoghan Crowley
David Mullins
Tadhg Murphy
Michael O’Keeffe
Aobhín O’Sullivan
Arie O’Shea
Roanna O’Sullivan
Naomi Obisodu
Joel Ogualiri
Bianka Qatja
Erikas Revotas
Diligence Award – 3rd Year:
Forat Al Janabi
Rosin Cantwell
Ciara Collins
Billy Doyle
Kelly Fitzgerald
Cian Hennessy
Aoibhin O’Connor-McCarthy
Jack O’Donoughue
Oisín O’Shea
Niamh Rice
Diligence Award – 6th Year:
Caoimhe Carmody
Diana Fazilova
Ava Gannon
Maedhbh Hannafin
Éabha Murphy
Joey Nagle
Conor O’Brien
Matthew O’Mahony
Grace O’Connor
TJ O’Sullivan
Kirby Anne Ryan
Fiona Sheehan
Jack Twamley
Judith Waugh
Academic Award – 1st Year:
Molly Brick
Orla Buttimer
Cathal Fitzgerald
Adedamola Idowu
Charlie Kennelly
Zofia Lange
Jessica Leen
Dominika Matysek
Aoibheann McCarthy
Áine Newsome
Jack O’Sullivan
David Sargent
Academic Award – 3rd Year:
Jack Barrett
Sadhbh Cadogan
Claudia Crowley
Sophia Darfoor
Chloe Devine
Alice Fitzgibbon
Eoin Griffin
Sophie Hassett
Megan Lorenz
Jessica McGibney
Lucy O’Connor
Rachel Sargent
Academic Award – 6th Year:
Zakariya Al Janabi
Jake Carroll
Ellen Cooke
Jack Dakissia
Cathy Dwyer
Farah Khidr
Eimear Litchfield
Sean Pollmann-Daamen
Tim Pollmann-Daamen
Ciara Sugrue
Katie Dwyer
Ganna Eissa
Charlotte Fort
Adeola Idowu
Favor Itsede
Senior Maths Team:
Darragh O’Connor
Adeola Idowu
Conor Bradshaw
Jack Dakissia
Science Awards:
Awarded Overall Best School in Ireland
At BT Young Scientists Competition
2nd place group Award
Special Award presented by the Health Research Board
• 1st in the Senior Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences
• 2nd in the Junior Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences
• 3rd in the Senior Social and Behavioural Sciences
• Highly Commended in the Intermediate Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences
Physics – Tadhg O’Connell Memorial Award:
Jack Dakissia
Junior Science:
Matthew Guerin & Cathal Fitzgerald
Continued Excellence in Science:
Conor Bradshaw, Dara Newsome, David Hughes
Engineering:
Mr Jack Brosnan
Engineering Award:
Adam Doyle
Gradam Gaeilge:
Judith Waugh
Sr Joan Award:
Kirby Anne Ryan
Art Awards:
Ellie Stack
Milo Frampton
Sports Awards – Girls Soccer:
Lilly Nowak
Donna O’Regan
Jocelyn Cushen
Sports Awards – Boys Soccer:
Samuel Aledesanusi
Thomas Sheehy & Nikita Hoare
Boys Gaelic Football
Joey Nagle Eddie McCarthy Sean Broderick
Girls Gaelic Football – Senior Girls
Clodagh Murray
Gaelic Football – U16.5/U16
Orla Leahy Paddy Lane Lucy O’Connor
Gaelic Football – 1st Year
Naomi Osibodu
Taylor Stack Shanahan
Conor O’Regan
Eoghan Crowley
David Sargent
Basketball – 1st Year Boys & Girls
Sophie Mitchell Ryan Sheehy Kara Kirby
Basketball – Junior Boys & Girls
Holly O’Brien Paddy Lane Tomás Kennedy
Basketball – Special Mention
Tomás Kennedy –
Irish U16 Schools Player of the Year
Irish International
Basketball – Special Mention
Tim & Sean Pollmaan Daamen –
Irish Internationals U16 and U18
Basketball – Senior Boys & Girls
Lara Flynn, Clodagh Murray, Daniel Bowler, Róisín Long
Senior – Séan Brosnan
1st Year – Colm O’Sullivan
Camogie:
Aobhín O’Sullivan
Éabha Ní Loingsigh
Maeve Trant
Jessica Leen
Athletics:
Rebecca Falvey
Conor McGibney
Aoibheann McCarthy
Amanda Duyile
Sean O’Neill
European Studies Award:
Declan Mangan
Choir – 6th Years:
Charlotte Fort
Amy Naughton
Maedhbh Hanafin
Darragh Hennessy
Judith Waugh
Ciara O Mahony
Daragh Breen
Drama Award:
Amy Naughton
Music Award:
Maedhbh Hanafin
Martha Brassil Award:
Julia Klimas
The Student Choice Award:
Cathy Palmer
Leaving Cert Applied Awards:
Joshua Cunningham
Alannah O’Connor
Student Council Award:
Hugh Emerson
Sportsperson of the Year – Female:
Clodagh Murray
Sportsperson of the Year – Male:
Joey Nagle
CEIST Award:
Joey Nagle
Board of Management Award:
Emily O’Brien
Jack Dakissia
The Principal’s Award:
Hugh Emerson
The Catherine McAuley Award:
Judith Waugh