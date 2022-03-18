In Pictures: Ballybunion goes all out for St Patrick's Day 2022

Kerry
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Friday, 18 March 2022 | 11.7°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Brilliant efforts from community, sports groups, schools and more turn resort town green on return of street parade
Close
The Ballybunion Dippers taking part in the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Enjoying the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Children had a ball at the parade in Ballybunion - none more so than those with the best seats in the house. Photo by Joe Hanley
Dressed up in their St Patrick's colours in Ballybunion were Fergal, Alex, Sarah, Darren and Nicole Heaney. Photo Joe Hanley
Enjoying the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade
Watching the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade: Christy and Jack O'Connor, Trisha, Ella and Mags Flavin. Photo Joe Hanley
Mary and Ashlin Horgan and Mary Wall at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Ballybunion. Photo Joe Hanley
At The Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade were Phylis and Jimmy Fleming, Siobhan Stokes and Liz Heney. Photo Joe Hanley
Enjoying the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade were Thomas Lynch, Michelle Aherne, Danny Guiney, Tom Lynch, Grace Lynch and Irene Aherne. Photo Joe Hanley
At The St Patricks Day Parade in Ballybunion were Jimmy and Margaret Lenihan, Caoimhe, Aoife, Aoibhinn, Aine and Liam Lenihan. Photo Joe Hanley
Enjoying the St Patrick's Day festivities in Ballybunion. Photo Joe Hanley
Paddy, Eddie and Fiona Cronin at the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
The Fire Service leading the parade in Ballybunion.
Ballybunion Tidy Towns' three-wheeler making a colourful splash in the parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Some of the children dressed up in green at the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Maggie Hayes leading the Ballybunion Marching Band with a tune on the feadóg in the St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Joe Hanley
The Ballybunion Marching Band entertained the large crowd at the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Crowds waving as the Ballybunion St Patricks Day passes. Photo Joe Hanley
A summery, sunflowered entry in the Ballybunion parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Having a great day at the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
L B Rovers who marched in the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Jack Bennett supporting Ukraine in the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Some well-known faces taking part in the great parade in Ballybunion. Photo by Joe Hanley
Leah, Emma, Charlotte, Alex and Nicole Curtin looking fantastically festive at the Ballybunion parade. Photo Joe Hanley
/
March 18 2022 04:00 PM
Ballybunion was overjoyed to return to the streets for a massive St Patrick’s Day celebration after the two-year hiatus.
The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up