In Pictures: Ballybunion goes all out for St Patrick's Day 2022

Brilliant efforts from community, sports groups, schools and more turn resort town green on return of street parade

The Ballybunion Dippers taking part in the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Enjoying the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Children had a ball at the parade in Ballybunion - none more so than those with the best seats in the house. Photo by Joe Hanley Expand
Dressed up in their St Patrick's colours in Ballybunion were Fergal, Alex, Sarah, Darren and Nicole Heaney. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Enjoying the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade Expand
Watching the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade: Christy and Jack O'Connor, Trisha, Ella and Mags Flavin. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Mary and Ashlin Horgan and Mary Wall at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Ballybunion. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
At The Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade were Phylis and Jimmy Fleming, Siobhan Stokes and Liz Heney. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Enjoying the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade were Thomas Lynch, Michelle Aherne, Danny Guiney, Tom Lynch, Grace Lynch and Irene Aherne. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
At The St Patricks Day Parade in Ballybunion were Jimmy and Margaret Lenihan, Caoimhe, Aoife, Aoibhinn, Aine and Liam Lenihan. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Enjoying the St Patrick's Day festivities in Ballybunion. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Paddy, Eddie and Fiona Cronin at the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
The Fire Service leading the parade in Ballybunion. Expand
Ballybunion Tidy Towns' three-wheeler making a colourful splash in the parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Some of the children dressed up in green at the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Maggie Hayes leading the Ballybunion Marching Band with a tune on the feadóg in the St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
The Ballybunion Marching Band entertained the large crowd at the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Crowds waving as the Ballybunion St Patricks Day passes. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
A summery, sunflowered entry in the Ballybunion parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Having a great day at the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
L B Rovers who marched in the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Jack Bennett supporting Ukraine in the Ballybunion St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Some well-known faces taking part in the great parade in Ballybunion. Photo by Joe Hanley Expand
Leah, Emma, Charlotte, Alex and Nicole Curtin looking fantastically festive at the Ballybunion parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand

The Ballybunion Dippers taking part in the Ballybunion St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Ballybunion was overjoyed to return to the streets for a massive St Patrick’s Day celebration after the two-year hiatus.

