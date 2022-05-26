In Pictures: Africa Day in Tralee Town Park is hailed as a huge success

Tralee Town Mayor Johnny Wall, Theresa Elumelu, Councillor Jim Finucane James Finnegan MC, Mary Carroll and members of the Tralee International Resource Centre at Africa day in Tralee Town Park, Sunday afternoon - Photographer Mark O'Sullivan

Tracy and Charlotte both from Zimbabwe at Africa day in Tralee Town Park, Sunday afternoon - Photographer Mark O'Sullivan

Members of Different Skins, African drumming group at Africa day in Tralee Town Park, Sunday afternoon - Photographer Mark O'Sullivan

Members of the Tralee International Resource Centre at Africa day in Tralee Town Park, Sunday afternoon - Photographer Mark O'Sullivan

Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) and the African community in Kerry celebrated Africa day this weekend with a big day of celebration in Tralee Town Park.

The afternoon celebration on Sunday, May 22nd brought together different African cultures and traditions and hopefully brought together international communities across Kerry.

The event show-cased traditional African food and African drumming while Tralee Town Park will host Africa-themed displays while many of those from Africa, now living in Kerry, show-cased their traditional African dress.

The family fun event also had a DJ, face-painting and games, in what was a truly multi-cultural event for all to enjoy and Africa day was opened by guest of honour on the day Education Minister Norma Foley at 1.30pm

Co-ordinator of TIRC, Mary Carroll, said that the day as all about supporting integration by bringing different cultures and communities together.

The event was supported by Funding from Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs, facilitated through Kerry County Council.