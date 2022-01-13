Kerry

How to help make habitats for nature

kerryman

Ballyduff Tidy Towns

We can help wildlife by creating habitats. Of course, there are many habitats in the natural world, and nature doesn’t need our help. But in our gardens, for example, when we mow the grass to keep things looking tidy, by doing so, we’re removing habitats. Places for creatures to shelter and hide.

We can mow less often and leave corners - or margins that we don’t cut - so that there are places for wildlife to go. Also, a great change to make is managing weeds or unwanted plants by re-designating them to somewhere that doesn’t bother you, rather than harmful management such as weedkiller.

