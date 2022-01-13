How to help make habitats for nature

We can help wildlife by creating habitats. Of course, there are many habitats in the natural world, and nature doesn’t need our help. But in our gardens, for example, when we mow the grass to keep things looking tidy, by doing so, we’re removing habitats. Places for creatures to shelter and hide.

We can mow less often and leave corners - or margins that we don’t cut - so that there are places for wildlife to go. Also, a great change to make is managing weeds or unwanted plants by re-designating them to somewhere that doesn’t bother you, rather than harmful management such as weedkiller.

The bees are very grateful for your dandelions and daisies – they call them food. Weedkiller is a poison and very toxic to creatures and wildlife, and pets too, links having been made between weed killer and throat cancer in dogs.

Make a Micro Pond

You can even make a pond out of a plastic bowl, like the ones on sale at Christmas with chocolate sweets in. Choose a place to put your pond where it won’t be disturbed. In a corner might be a good choice. You can dig a hole to sink your pond into or build up around it with earth. Some people make a small mound first and place their pond on top to slightly raise it off the ground.

Get some stones and put them into your pond. Build up some at the sides so that if a little creature were to fall in, they could easily climb out again. You can buy pond plants at some garden centres, but this isn’t essential for your little pond. Plants help it clean itself, though and are excellent for biodiversity.

Now add water. Tap water will do; rainwater is better if you have it. But the chlorine from your tap water will evaporate, so don’t worry about it.

Best of all, if you know someone with a pond, ask for a little bit of their pond water and any ‘duck weed’ or plant life from it. Some of the life from their pond will then be in yours and give it a start. But again, don’t worry if you can’t get this. Life will find its way to your pond.

Here is a video of a micro pond made in a local community space out of a washing up bowl by Ballyduff Tidy Towns: https://www.facebook.com/ballydufftidytowns/videos/668611500359496/

Make a Bug Hotel or Log Lodge

With minimal effort, you can make a lovely habitat for insects and other wildlife to shelter in. There are many instructional videos and articles you can follow. Below is one I made this year, where I used old logs and bits of wood. I began with a layer of cardboard, then sprinkled on some old leaves. Then I layered up the logs with spaces in between.

I also added two flower pots with short pieces of bamboo in them, positioned slightly downward facing so the rain can’t get in. There is also a little ‘ramp’ for things to climb up into this. Bees or other insects can shelter inside. The whole project took less than 90 minutes and was energising and rewarding.

Trees as Habitats

Planting trees is another way to create habitats for nature. Choose native Irish trees where you can, as these are the best suited to our biodiversity. Also, check what conditions the tree likes, so it’s suitable for your area.

For example, some trees like shelter, whereas others are hardy and take coastal winds. Our hedgerows are great habitats for birds and many creatures. Choosing native hedging and shrubs is preferable - and taking care not to over-cut when trimming these as this drastically reduces habitats and also exposes the trees and shrubs to risk of disease.

We also need to protect the mature trees we have, as they are home to thousands of creatures. So, again, asking your local constituents about how they’re helping to safeguard trees can help. Having the conversation with others, too, keeps it top of mind. Your voice matters.