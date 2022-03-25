Kerry

House of Kerry Design raising funds for Ukraine with special online event on Mothers’ Day

Five leading designers taking part in the fashion fundraiser

Christine O&rsquo;Donoghue De Vries of House of Kerry Design modeling one of the brand&rsquo;s striking silk scarves. Expand

FIVE leading designers are taking part in a Ukraine fundraiser on Mothers’ Day under the auspices of House of Kerry Design.

The fashion house is holding the event online – via Facebook and Instagram – featuring the work of five designers, including Kerry talents Maura’s Cottage Flowers, the home brand of House of Kerry, (silk scarf) and Natalie Moriarty (MUM print).

Maura’s Cottage is donating a beautiful floral bouquet, with House of Kerry donating a striking silk scarf and Natalie Moriarty a MUM print in a wonderful selection alongside a handknit hat from Edel McBride and a pendant necklace by Caroline Stokesberry Lee. To win prizes valued at over €550 any amount counts as a donation.

The link to donate is on House of Kerry Facebook/instagram. Receipts of donation to houseofkerry@gmail.com.

“Like everyone we are heartbroken at the images and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and in particular to families,” Christine O’Donoghue De Vries of House of Kerry said.

“So a group of artist/designers including a flower artist/ farmer have got together to donate some gems, each a beautiful gift in their own right to donate in aid of @unicefireland worthy drive to help in particular the children.” Visit: https://www.facebook.com/houseofkerrydesign and https://www.instagram.com/houseofkerry/

