House of Kerry Design raising funds for Ukraine with special online event on Mothers’ Day

Christine O’Donoghue De Vries of House of Kerry Design modeling one of the brand’s striking silk scarves.

FIVE leading designers are taking part in a Ukraine fundraiser on Mothers’ Day under the auspices of House of Kerry Design.

The fashion house is holding the event online – via Facebook and Instagram – featuring the work of five designers, including Kerry talents Maura’s Cottage Flowers, the home brand of House of Kerry, (silk scarf) and Natalie Moriarty (MUM print).

Maura’s Cottage is donating a beautiful floral bouquet, with House of Kerry donating a striking silk scarf and Natalie Moriarty a MUM print in a wonderful selection alongside a handknit hat from Edel McBride and a pendant necklace by Caroline Stokesberry Lee. To win prizes valued at over €550 any amount counts as a donation.

The link to donate is on House of Kerry Facebook/instagram. Receipts of donation to houseofkerry@gmail.com.

“Like everyone we are heartbroken at the images and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and in particular to families,” Christine O’Donoghue De Vries of House of Kerry said.

“So a group of artist/designers including a flower artist/ farmer have got together to donate some gems, each a beautiful gift in their own right to donate in aid of @unicefireland worthy drive to help in particular the children.” Visit: https://www.facebook.com/houseofkerrydesign and https://www.instagram.com/houseofkerry/