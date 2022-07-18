Honda 50 run ready to hit the road again this Sunday

The annual Mid-Kerry Honda 50 Charity Bike Run is back again this year on Sunday July 24. Bike owners from far and wide can participate in the event which kicks off at the Leaving Inn Bar, Beaufort at 11.15am.

Tom Kelliher, one of many who helped organise the event is looking forward to the festivities getting underway.

"I’m looking forward to it now, it’s something we do every year for different charities, we were lucky enough to be able to get through the pandemic the last few years, everyone was socially distant, and we were able to hold our events throughout’ he said.

Finger food will be provided in Cahersiveen and the funds raised on the day will be directly given to Palliative Care in University Hospital Kerry. If you wish to donate, a link is available online on the Mid-Kerry Honda 50 Facebook page. All donations, big or small, would be greatly appreciated.