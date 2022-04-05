Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Here's everything you might need to know about bats

Soprano Pipistrelle. Photo by Tina Aughney. Expand

Close

Soprano Pipistrelle. Photo by Tina Aughney.

Soprano Pipistrelle. Photo by Tina Aughney.

Soprano Pipistrelle. Photo by Tina Aughney.

kerryman

Grace Bettayeb, MZool Zoology with Herpetology, Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre

Why bats are special:

Some animals really catch a lot of undeserved flak, and bats are one of them. Our most common species, the pipistrelle (Pipistrellus pipistrellus), is actually quite helpful to us. Bats are mammals like humans, which means they give live birth and feed their babies with milk. Bats are very special, because they’re the only mammals to have evolved powered flight. They’re usually small and fluffy, with fragile wing bones and legs that are connected to their arms by a flap of skin, making them unable to properly walk.

Privacy