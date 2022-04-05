Here's everything you might need to know about bats

Why bats are special:

Some animals really catch a lot of undeserved flak, and bats are one of them. Our most common species, the pipistrelle (Pipistrellus pipistrellus), is actually quite helpful to us. Bats are mammals like humans, which means they give live birth and feed their babies with milk. Bats are very special, because they’re the only mammals to have evolved powered flight. They’re usually small and fluffy, with fragile wing bones and legs that are connected to their arms by a flap of skin, making them unable to properly walk.

Seeing them up close:

Most bats have very adorable faces with big ears, which allows them to navigate in the dark using sound. A bat in flight will let out a high pitched shriek and listen for the echo of the sound as it bounces off of obstacles and prey, then use that to identify where nearby objects are in a process called echolocation. Despite popular belief, bats aren’t blind. They see about as well as humans do, as a matter of fact, and just rely far more on their ears to navigate.

How many species are in Ireland?

There are nine species of bat in Ireland, all of which are small and completely harmless to humans. In other parts of the world, there are larger, fruit-eating bats, and bats that feed on nectar. There are even bats that feed on blood, although they’re far from the throat-biting monsters of pop culture. Instead, vampire bats use their sharp teeth to make a small cut on the prey’s skin, then lap up the resulting blood with their tongues.

We don’t have those in Ireland, though, as all of our bats are insectivores. Ireland’s smallest and most common species is the tiny pipistrelle. Well, more accurately, the common pipistrelle. There are actually two species of pipistrelle in Ireland, the common and the soprano, but they’re virtually impossible for the average person to tell apart from each other.

Where bats like to live:

Pipistrelles thrive in edge habitats, along the borders of woodlands and over streams and other bodies of water. They feed on small flying insects like midges, moths, and mayflies. For such tiny animals, they have a big appetite! One pipistrelle can eat up to 3000 insects in a single night. If we didn’t have our bats to eat the night time pests, summer evenings would be a lot less pleasant.

Since they rely so heavily on large populations of insects to sustain them, bats struggle to find enough food in winter. Rather than stay awake and exert a lot of energy trying to fly around in search of the limited supply of winter insects, bats will hunker down in a dry, warm place and undergo hibernation during the colder months. They enter a state of reduced activity and survive off of stored fat reserves until it warms up again.

Winter hibernation:

Before they go to hibernate, the pipistrelles will have their mating season. The females won’t actually become pregnant until after their hibernation ends, thanks to their ability to retain sperm for fertilisation when environmental conditions are better. In July, the females gather in nursery colonies dozens strong, and give birth to one pup each.

Baby bats:

The pups can’t fly until they’re a few weeks old, and spend their first few weeks clinging to their mother’s fur and drinking her milk. By August, the pups can fly and live on their own, and by the time they’re a year old, they’ll have reached sexual maturity. Like many small mammals, bats don’t have a very long lifespan, only living for about 5 years. This combined with their slow reproduction rate means that once populations fall, it can be hard for them to recover.

Habitats under threat:

Pipistrelles normally like to roost in trees, but as the edge habitats they thrive in are damaged or destroyed, they’ve begun moving into more urban environments. Pipistrelles have a fast, erratic flight pattern, and can often be seen in the summer months diving around streetlights eating the moths that gather there. As it turns out, buildings make a good roost for them as well. Many people have bats living in their attics, whether they realise it or not.

Bats in your attic – do not disturb:

Bats in the attic are harmless to humans, and it’s actually a crime to disturb them as they’re considered a protected species. If you’re sharing your house with bats and you really don’t want them there, you’ll need to contact a group with the training and expertise to safely relocate them.

If you’d like to have bats but don’t want them in your house, you can set up bat boxes around your garden for them to roost in instead. Boxes should be put up at least 5 metres off the ground to prevent predators like rats and cats from getting into them, and should be in a place that receives sunlight during the day. Just be warned that once you put up a bat box, it’s a crime to open it as that would disturb the bats living there.

Bats get a bad rap due to their association with pop culture horror monsters and persistent myths about them being bloodsuckers or getting stuck in people’s hair. In reality, they’re adorable and harmless, and a very key part of the ecosystem. Without bats to control them, flying insect populations would be far too high, which would have a knock on effect on the rest of the community. So remember to be nice to your local bats! They’re doing an important job.