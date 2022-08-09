Greyhound Bar in Tralee to be rocking this Friday night

The band 'The Low Field' will be playing at The Greyhound Bar on Friday night at 9pm.

The band 'A Burial At Sea' (pictured) will perform alongside the band 'The Low Field' at The Greyhound Bar in Tralee this Friday night.

There is a great night of music in store in Tralee this coming Friday night, August 12, when bands ‘A Burial At Sea’ and ‘The Low Field’ take to the stage for the ClubHeadBangBang event being organised by the team at ‘nonfaction'.

Kicking off at 9pm and running until 12:30am, the night promises to be a night of great craic and one that is not to be missed.

For those unfamiliar with the two bands, ‘fun’ is hardly the first word that springs to mind when speaking of instrumental post-rock music and in a genre defined by self-seriousness, the band ‘A Burial At Sea’ are the outsiders of the outsiders.

The usual rock n’ roll setup of guitar, bass, drums is bolstered by a mini two-man horn section, which has resulted in the band to be labeled as “trumpet-core” and “post-rock mariachi”.

Following the release of their debut EP in 2017 the band began making waves in the experimental rock scene supporting genre-defining heavyweights Tera Melos and Listener.

The band toured relentlessly across Europe from 2018-2019, often for a month at a time, and even resulting in the hospitalization of a band member. The gruelling tours included a further high-profile support for the likes of Some Became Hollow Tubes (GY!BE) as well as an appearance at Bergmal Festival 2019 in Zürich, as well as Post In Paris 2019.

As for ‘The Low Field’, they were formed in Limerick in 2021 by three North Kerry/West Limerick types, they play music that’s quiet then loud then quiet.

Their sound takes influence from their previous projects (Casavettes, Bleeding Heart Pigeons and Deadbog) as well as from bands further afield, with the band’s open lyricism and exploratory instrumental sections resonating well with audiences.

Having won an agility award earlier this year, The Low Field are working on their debut release.

Tickets for this event are free and can be gotten through the link here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/a-burial-a-sea-the-low-field-clubheadbangbang-tickets-397444957567