Great quack promised in Currow with duck race on Sunday afternoon

There will be great quack to be had in the village of Currow this weekend when the East Kerry Village hosts, not only a vintage show, but also a ‘duck race’ at an event organised and promoted by the Currow Rural Development Association.

Taking place at Dicksgrove Creamery on the banks of the Brown Flesk River this coming Sunday August 14 at 12:30pm, the event doubles up as a community fun day and a fundraiser for the Development Association to continue their ongoing work to enhance the amenities in the community and the restoration of the local lake.

This is the third community fun day hosted by the Development Association following on from the phenomenal success of ‘Christmas in Currow’ and the Easter Egg Hunt which attracted people from all over Kerry.

“We will have more than 60 vintage tractors taking part in the fun day in addition to a steam engine and a working thresher. The day is all about participation and we will have lots of kid’s activities including face painting, a balloon artist, mini tractor races which are expected to be wheely great, a food truck and lots more attractions including Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse all the way from Disneyland in Paris,” said Damien Boyle, chairman of the Currow Rural Development Association.

The highlight of the day will be a Duck Race on the Brown Flesk where 150 life size plastic ducks will be released and they will race over a 300 metre course.

“This is the first time since the 1980’s that a duck race has taken place in Currow. Back then local community activists Nora Doyle and Gerard O’Sullivan along with a team of eight volunteers hosted a number of duck races to fund the St. Patrick’s Day parades and the restoration of the Old Killeentierna Graveyard. So this year we are using the original ducks. It’s a fundraiser to assist with the €5,000 development of the Lake and people can sponsor a duck for just €5 and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes,” Damien continued.

Work on cleaning and development of Currow Lake is due to commence later this year and will be a focal point in the community when work is completed and will complement the recently developed Community Garden in the village.

Parking for Sunday’s event will be in the centre of Currow village with the creamery located just 150 meters away.